Night Rider Services & 2 Buses To S’pore Zoo, RWS Discontinued From 30 Jun

SMRT Stops All Night Rider Bus Services From 30 Jun Onwards

Most of us are probably pretty familiar with memories of travelling back home from clubs well past midnight in night rider buses.

These modes of transportation were there to ferry us back home in the wee hours of the morning, no matter the day of the week. Their operating hours were after midnight, connecting commuters from the city to housing estates.

Unfortunately, this will soon become a thing of the past.

Starting from Thursday (30 Jun), SMRT Buses and Tower Transit will discontinue all night rider (NR) bus services.

Two other bus services, 188R and 926, will also stop operating on the same day. Commuters can take other buses or travel by train to reach their destination.

Night rider bus services discontinued from 30 Jun

On Thursday (16 Jun), SMRT Buses and Tower Transit announced via separate press releases that they would be discontinuing night rider bus services.

Both firms have listed the discontinuation of operations for bus services NR1, NR2, NR3, NR5, NR6 and NR8.

As of yet, neither SMRT nor Tower Transit has issued official reasons for discontinuing said services.

MS News has reached out to both firms for more information on the matter.

Operations stopped for two other bus services

In addition to the night rider bus services, SMRT has announced the discontinuation of two other bus services.

188R travelling from Choa Chu Kang Interchange to Resorts World Sentosa will halt operations from 30 Jun.

Instead, commuters are to take the MRT or bus 188 to HarbourFront MRT Station, and then connect to the Sentosa Express Monorail or RWS8 shuttle service.

Commuters can also opt to take the MRT and proceed to take bus 123 at Tiong Bahru MRT Station.

The second bus that will be discontinued is 926, a loop which starts from Woodlands Interchange and passes through the Singapore Zoo.

There are three alternative routes that commuters can take in its absence:

138 from Ang Mo Kio and Springleaf MRT Stations

927 from Choa Chu Kang MRT Station

Mandai Khatib Shuttle from Khatib MRT Station to Singapore Zoo

Avoid staying out too late

It is certainly sad to see these bus services leave us, especially with nightclubs once again opening their doors.

Hopefully, SMRT might provide other forms of late-night transport within the coming weeks.

In the meantime, be sure to leave Zouk early on your next night out — or keep a ride-hailing app close at hand.

