S’pore Nightlife Establishments Won’t Require Negative ART Results For Entry, Indoor Mask-Wearing Still Mandatory

No Capacity Limit At Singapore Nightlife Establishments From 14 Jun

Earlier in April, the authorities announced the resumption of nightlife activities, much to the delight of partygoers. The move, however, came with its fair share of safe management measures (SMM), which included capacity limits and mandatory, negative Antigen Rapid Test (ART) results to enter venues with dancing activities.

Today (10 Jun), the Ministry of Health (MOH) announced a further easing of measures. These include the removal of capacity limits and pre-entry ART to enter venues with dancing patrons.

However, patrons will still have to don masks in indoor settings.

No need for negative ART result to enter nightlife establishments involving dancing

According to MOH, patrons will no longer need to obtain a negative ART result to enter nightlife establishments where dancing is involved.

Similarly, such venues will no longer have to adhere to a capacity limit.

These changes will take effect from next Tuesday (14 Jun) and will “rationalise the rules for night spots with other social settings”.

Vaccination-Differentiated SMMs (VDS) will continue to apply, and operators will have to conduct checks to ensure that only fully vaccinated individuals enter their premises.

Similarly, mask-wearing will remaind mandatory for indoor settings — a “key line of defence against community transmission”.

Singapore’s Covid-19 situation remains stable despite easing of measures

Providing an update on Singapore’s Covid-19 situation, MOH said the “local epidemic situation” has been “stable” over the past month.

Despite the easing of SMMs and reopening of borders, Singapore continues to report about 3,000 Covid-19 infections daily — a fraction of our daily cases earlier this year.

The number of Covid-19 patients who are severely ill remains low, with less than 300 in hospital and less than 10 requiring intensive care.

Nonetheless, the health ministry still urges Singaporeans to stay vigilant.

As immunity against Covid-19 wanes in the community, and with a potentially new variant on the horizon, Singapore may see a new wave of cases.

Therefore, we should not let our guards down yet.

A sign that we’re on the path to recovery

Through most parts of the pandemic, nightlife establishments have faced strict restrictions and even had to suspend operations.

For them to be able to welcome patrons again despite certain rules is certainly a huge relief for many. Hopefully, this further easing of measures is a sign that we’re on the path to greater recovery.

