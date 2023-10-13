Hell’s Museum At Haw Par Villa Open Till Midnight For Halloween, Visit Underworld In Darkness

Spend Halloween At 10 Courts Of Hell In Haw Par Villa With Extended Night Hours

Halloween is becoming an increasingly popular festival in Singapore, with people paying to get frightened at theme parks in Singapore.

However, why not spend fright night at Singapore’s OG spookfest — Haw Par Villa.

The 86-year-old attraction is opening its Hell’s Museum till midnight on the weekend before Halloween.

There, visitors will have the unique experience of descending into the 10 Courts of Hell surrounded by darkness.

Haw Par Villa to hold anniversary event before Halloween

According to a media release from Haw Par Villa, Hell’s Museum is marking their second anniversary with an event named “Haw-Ror Villa 2!”

This will take place from 27 to 29 Oct, or the Friday to Sunday before Halloween (31 Oct).

Activities planned include art jamming workshops, tarot reading, a booth market and a free escape-themed game.

Hell’s Museum open till midnight on 3 nights

One of the highlights of Haw-Ror Villa 2! is Hell’s Museum After Hours.

The 3,800 square metre space, which includes the infamous 10 Courts of Hell, will extend their opening hours to midnight on these three nights.

From 7pm to 12am, visitors will find out what it’s like to experience the afterlife shrouded in darkness.

They promise that it’ll be a haunting undertaking that’s “not for the fainthearted and pregnant ladies”.

Early Bird tickets are now available from Peatix at S$20 per adult and S$12 per child till 22 Oct.

Bundle deals are also offered at S$76 for four or S$50 for two adults and one child.

Tricks & treats at Haw Par Villa for Halloween

For those not into scary stuff, more tame activities are possible.

There’s a Shaman’s Market on Saturday and Sunday from 3pm to 11pm, featuring wares being sold by local vendors and crafters.

Participants can unleash their creativity at workshops held at Art Journey, a café and art jamming studio, from 9am to 12 noon.

The café will also serve Halloween-themed food and drinks and hold tarot reading and face painting sessions.

Those who prefer moving around more can take part in the Ransack Games, which will have a special Halloween edition on all three days from 3pm to 11pm.

Participants will take part in a puzzle hunt across Haw Par Villa where they can “unearth hidden tales, confront spine-tingling challenges, and put your wits and creativity to the test”, with “a hair-raising climax” at the end. They will also be given a free puzzle kit while stocks last.

Ticketed dance activities also available

Besides the abovementioned free events, there are also ticketed activities.

If you just want to groove, join Sunset — Full Moon Halloween, a silent disco-style dance party at the highest peak in Haw Par Villa.

From 6.30pm to 7.30pm on Sunday (29 Oct), you can jive to music against the backdrop of the setting sun. Tickets can be purchased for S$32.52 (adult) or S$22.04 (child) at Eventbrite.

Finally, guests can party the night away at Blackout Agency V9.0, which starts on Saturday (28 Oct) night at 9pm and lasts all the way to 3am the next morning.

Expect a line-up of international and local DJs like Midland, Shigeki, Meraki Soul and Amber & Emma.

Tickets, which can be bought from The Ticket Fairy, currently cost S$52.80 and will increase to S$63.80 once those are sold out. Student tickets are S$30.80, though are valid for entry only before 10.30pm. All tickets except the student tickets come with a free drink.

Those attending the two dance events are encouraged to come in their favourite Halloween costumes or “most outrageous attire”.

Otherworldly Halloween fun at Haw Par Villa

With so much spooky fun to be had at Haw Par Villa, the cultural icon will certainly live up to its otherworldly reputation for Halloween.

Here’s some details to know if you’re spending the weekend there:

Haw-Ror Villa 2!@Haw Par Villa

Address: 262 Pasir Panjang Road, Singapore 118 628

Event timings: 27 to 29 Oct (Friday to Sunday), 4pm to 12 midnight

Telephone: 6773 0103

Email: hpv@journeys.com.sg, enquiry@hellsmuseum.com.sg

Nearest MRT station: Haw Par Villa

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image courtesy of Haw Par Villa.