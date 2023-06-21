USS Halloween Horror Nights Features Netflix’s ‘All Of Us Are Dead’ Theme, Tickets Available 17 July

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Spend Your Night Running From Zombies At USS’ Halloween Horror Nights 2023

You can’t bring up Halloween in Singapore without mentioning the iconic annual Halloween Horror Nights (HNN) at Universal Studios Singapore (USS).

Well, spook lovers and K-drama fans have much to look forward to, as this year’s HHN will feature a terrifying union of both.

Earlier today (21 June), USS announced that this year’s edition of the event will feature fan-favourite Netflix K-drama, ‘All Of Us Are Dead’.

If the theme is right down your alley, make sure to mark your calendars for the early-bird sale which begins on 17 July.

Halloween Horror Nights 11 to feature ‘All Of Us Are Dead’ theme

In a Facebook post, Resorts World Sentosa (RWS) released details of their 11th edition of HHN at USS this year.

The event is set to take place on select nights from 29 Sep to 4 Nov.

This year, participants can look forward to running from throngs of petrifying zombies around the amusement park, as the event will feature 2022 Netflix chart-topper, ‘All Of Us Are Dead’.

This collaboration marks the first K-drama feature at the event.

For those who have not watched the drama, it is a coming-of-age series centred around a zombie apocalypse. Throughout the film, students attempt to escape Hyosan High School before they get infected by the zombie virus.

Fret not if you haven’t watched the show, though, as you still have ample time to binge the series before HHN.

If you’re confident and ready to attempt outrunning the zombies, make sure to get your hands on early-bird tickets via their website from 17 July.

‘All Of Us Are Dead’ is second collaboration with Netflix

The ‘All Of Us Are Dead’ collaboration marks the second one between USS and Netflix for HHN.

In 2018, they first collaborated for a ‘Stranger Things’-themed haunted house.

It seems like zombies are a running favourite for organisers, as last year’s event similarly featured the undead.

USS has also previously collaborated with Thai horror film directors to heighten the fear experience for participants during HHN 9.

As HHN draws closer, we look forward to seeing what else organisers will have in store for fans.

Featured image adapted from Resorts World Sentosa on Facebook and All Of Us Are Dead Wiki.