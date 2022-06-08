Halloween Horror Nights Will Return To USS With New Scare Zones & Laser Tag

New Haunted Houses & Scare Zones At Halloween Horror Nights 2022

For about two years, many of us have not been able to attend large-scale events due to Covid-19 restrictions. Popular annual events like the Halloween Horror Nights (HHN) were cancelled, leaving thrill-seekers will little to look forward to.

Good news for folks who love a good scare, as HHN will be returning to Universal Studios Singapore (USS) after a two-year hiatus, with never-before-seen haunted houses, scare zones, and laser tag from 30 Sep.

These events will only be happening on 19 nights from 30 Sep to 6 Nov 2022, so get ready to plan your visits in advance.

Halloween Horror Nights returns after 2-year hiatus

Resorts World Sentosa (RWS) announced in a press release on Wednesday (8 Jun) that USS’ Halloween Horror Nights will be back for its 10th edition.

The ninth edition of Halloween Horror Nights was held in 2019 before the pandemic hit.

This year’s event, which promises “plenty of thrills and chills”, is confirmed to run from 30 Sep to 6 Nov.

Like its previous editions, visitors can experience never-before-seen haunted houses and scare zones.

This year’s edition will be even more interactive with a game of laser tag for those seeking a stronger adrenaline rush.

Folks who’d rather not make their hearts race can still be part of HHN by enjoying the dining experience and a behind-the-scenes tour to see how USS makes their famous attraction possible.

While the return of HHN is no doubt exciting, the full suit of events will only be available on 19 nights.

Families with young children who might want a less scary option can attend the daytime event from 7 Sep to 6 Nov. There, little ones can meet USS’ all-new original characters who will be part of a park-wide procession.

More details and ticketing information will be available nearer to the start date.

Halloween Horror Nights requires ‘scare actors’

The whole Halloween experience would not be complete without the up-close and terrifying jump scares courtesy of talented actors.

Instead of just admiring their talent, you can stand a chance to be one of the scare actors as RWS is searching for some who can “bring the event to life”.

Anyone is welcome to be part of the team in charge of giving visitors the ultimate frightening experience.

Interested individuals can submit their auditions online from 9 to 19 Jun 2022. You can find out more about the audition details and submission requirements via the website here.

Hope HHN 2022 goes well

For huge fans of the annual HHN at Sentosa, this must truly be exciting news.

Though full details aren’t out yet, we’re sure many are raring to make plans for when the time comes, so keep your eyes peeled on RWS’ website and socials for updates.

Will you be jio-ing your friends and family members to HHN 2022? Let us know in the comments.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from TheSmartLocal and Halloween Horror Nights Wiki. All images are from past events.