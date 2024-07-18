Punggol hawker allegedly gave indifferent response when diner finds ‘metal wire’ in son’s throat during meal

Punggol hawker allegedly indifferent when diner finds ‘metal wire’ in son’s throat

On Sunday (14 July), a diner at a Punggol hawker stall took to Facebook to share the unsatisfactory response she received after she discovered a ‘metal wire’ in her son’s throat while having a meal at the stall.

Posting to the Facebook page Complaint Singapore, the diner explained that she, her ex-husband, and her youngest son were having dinner at Chan Kee, a hawker stall located in Punggol Waterway Sunrise II when her son started complaining about pain inside his mouth.

Metal wire found in 5-year-old son’s throat

OP’s son had been eating seafood white bee hoon when he complained about the pain.

Upon initial inspection, OP’s ex-husband did not find anything in their son’s mouth.

As their son continued to feel pain, OP tilted his head back and found a strand of metal wire inside her son’s throat. She expelled the wire by sticking her finger into his throat to induce vomiting.

According to Lianhe Zaobao, the metal wire was reportedly one centimetre long.

Indifferent response from hawker stall owner

OP’s ex-husband immediately informed the stall about the incident, but the stall owner reportedly responded indifferently.

According to OP, the female stall owner had replied “What do you expect me to do by telling me?” in Chinese.

“I didn’t want to make a big deal out of this, I only wanted the stall to pay more attention,” OP said.

“The stall owners did not offer concern or apology. Instead, they gave such a rude reply.”

She added that it is fortunate that nothing serious happened to her son and they were able to remove the metal wire, but she is concerned that the same thing might happen to other customers.

Stall owner claims they were “busy”

Speaking to the Chinese daily, the stall owner claimed that they were busy at the time of the incident, which might have led to them using a more urgent tone that unintentionally sounded rude.

The stall owner further explained that they wash their cutleries with a metal scourer every time they make a dish.

She also said that they tried asking OP how they could help, but she and her family did not give them a chance to explain before leaving.

The store is reportedly willing to refund OP and her family in full and said that have already informed their staff to be more careful moving on.

MS News has reached out to OP for comments.

