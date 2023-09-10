China Roadside Hawker With No Hands Cooks Beef Fried Rice Using Custom-Made Wok

China Roadside Hawker Sells Beef Fried Rice With No Hands

Fried rice is a popular fuss-free dish in many places. Only requiring a few ingredients, many people would find it easy to whip up.

However, imagine cooking this dish without your hands. What is typically a straightforward process becomes a near-impossible feat.

For one roadside hawker in China, though, having no hands does not stop him from serving up bowls of piping hot beef fried rice to his patrons.

A video of the hawker, who is apparently formerly a national swimmer, has surfaced on Chinese social media platform Xiaohongshu, which has been reposted to other platforms like TikTok.

In it, he briefly shares his experience with a customer and how he wants to encourage other people with disabilities like him.

Hawker with no hands cooks fried rice using custom-made wok & spatula

The video shows the customer behind the camera ordering beef fried rice from the hawker with no hands or forearms.

Using a special wok and spatula that has loops in the handles for his limbs, the hawker shared that they were custom-made.

When the customer offered to crack the eggs for him, the hawker declined with a smile. He supported the egg between his limbs and cracked it on the edge of the wok’s handle.

Putting in the rice, the hawker looped his left limb into the wok’s special handle and tossed the ingredients together.

Hopes to encourage & motivate those with disabilities

Responding to the customer’s questions, the hawker revealed that he had only learned how to do this a month ago.

When the customer praised the hawker for being talented, the latter chuckled and said, “Talent? I think it’s dependent on my willpower.”

The hawker said he chose to sell fried rice because he enjoys eating it, too.

“Through my hard work, I hope to encourage and motivate other disabled people. Even if we don’t have our two hands, we can still do it.”

The customer then noted, in awe, “There’s so much positive energy flowing from you!”

Handless fried rice seller is apparently a former national swimming champion

“What else did you do before selling fried rice?” the customer asked.

The hawker then said matter-of-factly, “Well, I was previously a sportsman. National swimming champion.”

When asked whether selling fried rice for the entire day is tiring, the hawker admitted it was when he first started.

He showed the customer the marks the wok’s heavy handle leaves on his limb. To circumvent that, he wraps it up with a cloth to cushion the strain.

Highlights that hard work will make everything in life easy

Finally, the hawker highlighted that he is not the only one who finds life difficult. In fact, life is challenging for everyone.

But as long as you work hard, everything will become easy.

He then handed the piping hot bowl of fried rice to the customer and wished him a good meal.

In the in-video captions, the customer said that it was delicious. He hopes that business will get even better for the hawker.

The customer also noted in the accompanying post captions that anyone who works hard to make a living deserves respect, and added that the harder one works, the luckier one will be.

An inspiration to everyone around him, the hawker is indeed someone worthy of people’s respect and admiration.

Featured image adapted from Xiaohongshu.