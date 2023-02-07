Fire Breaks Out At Clementi HDB Flat, Amputee & Para-Athlete Promptly Helps Neighbours

Para-Athlete & Amputee Helps Neighbours During Clementi HDB Fire On 6 Feb

On 6 Feb (Monday), a fire broke out at an HDB flat in Clementi. Neighbours came to each other’s help, and one of them who stepped up to the plate was Desmond Tong, a para-athlete and amputee.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) promptly arrived at the affected site and put out the fire swiftly.

No casualties were reported.

Amputee helps neighbours during fire at Clementi HDB

In response to MS News‘ queries, SCDF said that they were alerted at around 4.40pm to a fire that broke out at Block 465A Clementi Avenue 1 on Monday (6 Feb).

The fire occurred in a kitchen in a unit on the 39th floor.

According to a Facebook post from Clementi MP Dr Tan Wu Meng, the neighbours of the affected residents were quick to step up and help them.

One of the neighbours who helped out was para-athlete Desmond Tong, who recently moved into Clementi Peaks. The amputee was one of the first responders who raised the alarm.

About 10 people self-evacuated prior to the arrival of the SCDF.

Fire broke out due to unattended cooking

When SCDF officers arrived at the scene, they promptly extinguished the fire using a hose reel.

There were thankfully no reported injuries. However, the house has been damaged quite seriously.

According to preliminary investigations, the fire was likely caused by unattended cooking.

The SCDF reminds the public not to leave any cooking unattended. Gas or electric supply should also be switched off when not in use.

As a result of the damage, the affected family needs to sort out their accommodation arrangements.

Fortunately for them, Mr Tong and his wife offered to take care of their children while the parents dealt with accommodation issues. This is apparently because the children are friends with Mr Tong’s children.

Going above & beyond to help neighbours in need

While we’re glad that nobody was hurt, we can only imagine the challenges the affected family must be going through after the fire.

We hope they’ll be able to make the necessary arrangements and recover from their losses in due time.

Kudos to Mr Tong for helping them out in various ways, and also to the other neighbours similarly for their bravery and selflessness.

