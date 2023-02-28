4,428 BTO Flats Including Dover Forest & Farrer Park Prime Housing Launched By HDB

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

February 2023 BTO Launch Comprises 5 HDB Projects Including In Dover Forest & Farrer Park

On Tuesday (28 Feb), the Housing and Development Board (HDB) launched 4,428 Build-To-Order (BTO) flats for sale.

These include two projects under the Prime Location Public Housing (PLH) model at Dover Forest and Farrer Park.

The three other projects under the sales exercise are in Jurong West, Tengah, and Kallang/ Whampoa.

Applications for the sales launch have already commenced and will close next Monday (6 Mar) at 11.59pm.

BTO launch at prime locations of Farrer Park and Dover

There are five BTO projects available in the February 2023 sales launch:

Brickland Weave

Farrer Park Fields

Jurong West Crystal

Rajah Summit

Ulu Pandan Glades

Of these, two projects — Ulu Pandan Glades in Queenstown and Farrer Park Fields in Kallang/ Whampoa — fall under the PLH model.

The Ulu Pandan Glades project offers 3- and 4-room options starting from S$372,000 and S$541,000 respectively, without grants.

It is the most expensive project in this round’s launch. Additionally, the project has the longest estimated wait time of 68 months or 5.7 years.

Located near Dover MRT station, 732 units will be up for grabs at Ulu Pandan Glades.

The other project under the PLH model is Farrer Park Fields with 1,274 units on sale.

Three different types of flats are available at Farrer Park Fields:

2-room Flexi — from S$185,000

3-room — from S$356,000

4-room — from S$484,000

Buyers will have to wait for about 53 months, or about 4.4 years, for the project to be completed.

The HDB will be bounded by Race Course Road, Hampshire Road, and Farrer Park Road.

Owners of flats under the PLH model face stricter buying and selling conditions, including a 10-year minimum occupation period (MOP).

Homeowners who eventually sell the units will also have to pay HDB back a percentage of their unit’s resale price.

This subsidy clawback, however, will not apply to two-room Flexi units offered at Farrer Park Fields under “short lease”.

BTO flats in Kallang, Tengah and Jurong West

The sales exercise also includes a non-PLH project in the mature estate of Kallang/ Whampoa — Rajah Summit.

Bounded by Jalan Rajah next to Kallang River, there will be 510 3-room and 4-room units there.

3-room flats there begin at S$326,000 while 4-room flats begin at S$459,000, excluding grants.

The project comes with a wait time of about 58 months, slightly under five years.

The two remaining projects are in the non-mature towns of Tengah and Jurong West.

Bounded by Brickland Road and Tengah Boulevard, the Brickland Weave project will have 1,641 units available.

Here are the flats available at the Brickland Weave project:

2-room Flexi — from S$97,000

3-room — from S$190,000

4-room — from S$291,000

5-room — from S$401,000

Jurong West Crystal, located along Jurong West Street 93 near Jurong West Sports Centre, will have 271 units on offer.

The flats here are the most affordable under this launch. Prices begin at S$187,000 for 3-room flats and S$288,000 for 4-room flats.

The project is estimated to be completed in 47 months, just under four years.

Applications close on 6 Mar

The February 2023 BTO Sales Launch applications will close next Monday (6 Mar) at 11.59pm.

More information about the five new BTO projects can be found here.

According to The Straits Times (ST), 5,400 flats will be launched in Tengah, Bedok, Kallang/ Whampoa, and Serangoon in the upcoming exercise in May.

In August, there will be between 5,200 and 6,200 flats offered in Choa Chu Kang, Tengah, Bukit Merah, Kallang/ Whampoa, and Queenstown.

If you and your bae are eyeing any of the BTO projects above, be sure not to miss out on the deadline.

Featured image adapted from HDB.