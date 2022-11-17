HDB Launching 3 Prime Location BTO Projects In Nov Including Queenstown & Kallang Whampoa

3 More Prime Location BTO Projects In Queenstown & Kallang Whampoa Coming Soon

Three of the projects in the Housing Development Board (HDB)’s November Build-to-Order (BTO) launch are under the Prime Location Public Housing (PLH) model, and will be located in Queenstown and Kallang Whampoa.

They will be among over 9,500 new BTO flats launched on 23 Nov, National Development Minister Desmond Lee said in a Facebook post today (17 Nov).

Prime flats in Queenstown & Kallang among 9,500 new BTO homes

These will take the amount of PLH projects so far to 10.

Mr Lee gave an overview of the projects, saying that the PLH projects are “located very close to transport nodes like Dover, Buona Vista and Kallang MRT stations, and are well-served by existing amenities and facilities”.

The names of the estates are:

Ulu Pandan Banks and Ghim Moh Natura (1,330 three-room and four-room flats)

Kallang Horizon (470 three-room and four-room flats)

Although such locations would typically be worth more in the market, HDB has applied an additional subsidy on top of those already provided for all BTO flats to keep them affordable and accessible.

According to a map on the HDB website, there is a proposed bus interchange next to the Kallang Horizon project, which will be next to Kallang MRT station.

The Queenstown project will also be located close to Dover MRT station.

Additional Queenstown project located next to Rail Corridor

Mr Lee also mentioned that there will be another Queenstown project, albeit not under the PLH model as it is further away from major amenities and MRT stations as well as interchanges.

However, there will still be “essential amenities” like supermarkets, food centres, and clinics at Queensway Canopy.

The estate also has the benefit of being located next to the Rail Corridor.

“We remain committed to keeping public housing affordable, especially for first-time home buyers.”

Keen buyers should keep a lookout for more details about HDB’s upcoming BTO project launch on 23 Nov.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Desmond Lee on Facebook.