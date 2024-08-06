Redditor calls out scarce flag display on HDB flat during National Day period, others voluntarily show their patriotism

Redditor calls out scarce flag display on HDB flat

In June, Singaporeans across the country were encouraged to display the national flag between 1 July and 30 Sep ahead of the National Day celebration period.

However, just days before the nation’s 59th birthday, some Singaporeans have noticed the lack of flags being publicly showcased by residents.

On Sunday (4 Aug), a Redditor shared a dismal photograph of an HDB block at an undisclosed estate with just one flag draped over the wall.

“Whole block only see one unit put up a flag,” the caption read.

The flag also appeared to be hung the wrong way.

Other Redditors also noted the lack of flags in other areas of the country.

Other estates voluntarily display flags

Despite the lack of flags displayed in certain estates, many Singaporeans are still proudly showcasing the nation’s colours.

To lift the patriotic spirit, a different netizen shared several pictures of their flag-cladded community in another Reddit post on Monday (5 Aug).

“Saw the post with only one flag… Here’s my neighbourhood with all voluntarily put up flags,” the caption read.

Another photo showed the nation’s flag being prominently presented on several windows in neighbouring buildings.

The Redditor revealed to a commenter that the buildings were located in Fernvale.

The photos sparked a patriotic fire in some commenters who seemed to be getting ready for the National Day celebrations.

Others shared how they were displaying the Singapore flag despite uncontrollable circumstances.

Overall, many were moved by the touching display, including Singaporeans living overseas.

Also read: S’pore swimmers show off Olympic Village apartment with national flag hanging from railing

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Reddit and Reddit.