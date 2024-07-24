S’pore swimmers show off Olympic Village apartment with national flag hanging from railing

Singapore swim team gives tour of Olympic Village apartment

As athletes gear up for the Paris Olympics, Quah Jing Wen and other Singaporean swimmers have given us a peek into their Olympic Village apartment.

The Olympian showcased their relatively spacious accommodation, complete with Singaporean flags proudly displayed on the balcony railings.

It’s a nod to the familiar National Day decorations back in the Lion City, making the athletes feel right at home.

Singaporean swim team shows off their rooms

In her TikTok post from Wednesday (24 July), Quah knocks on the door to unit 401.

Her teammate opens the door and welcomes her inside.

Since they’ve just arrived, the team is still unpacking, with luggage scattered around.

To the left of the entrance is a door labelled “A”.

Inside are two single beds, each with its own clothes hanger.

The bed sheets feature a vibrant blue with pink accents, reflecting the Paris Olympics colour scheme.

At the end of the room, a window opens to a balcony adorned with the Singaporean national flag on the railings.

They may be far from home, but that clearly didn’t stop them from getting into the National Day spirit.

Spacious living quarters

Directly opposite Bedroom A is the bathroom.

Though it only features the essentials — a bathtub and a sink — it’s surprisingly spacious.

Past the entry corridor, the apartment opens up into a large living room, furnished with a sofa, a small table, and a pink beanbag.

Beyond the living room lies the second bedroom, labelled “B”, or “better room”, as the swim team inside jokingly calls it.

“Ain’t got the Singapore flag!” Quah quips in response, prompting a laugh from the team and showing their upbeat mood as they head into the Games.

Room & upcoming games have team in good spirits

Their comfortable accommodation is definitely helping the athletes settle in for the competition.

“Not bad, not bad, if I must say so myself,” Quah remarks.

She then shares a brief view of the surrounding area before turning the camera on herself to give a thumbs up.

The Paris 2024 Olympics officially kicks off on Friday (26 July), with swimming competitions beginning the following day (27 July).

