Paris Olympic Games organisers to distribute 200K condoms to athletes

Paris Olympic Games organisers to distribute more than 200,000 condoms to athletes

More than 200,000 condoms will be available at the Olympic Village where athletes and staff are staying for the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

During a press conference in March, organisers said the Olympic Village will be stocked up with the following:

200,000 male condoms

20,000 female condoms

10,000 dental dams

Some athletes who’ve arrived at the Olympic Village reportedly found “Olympic condoms” in toiletry bags they received upon checking in to their rooms.

The condoms come in bright packaging with cheeky captions. One of them read:

No need to be a Gold Medalist to waer it!

70% – 75% of Olympians reportedly engaged in sex during games

14,500 athletes and staff members are expected to descend upon the City of Love for the Olympic Games.

The Olympic Village, a residential complex built to house participating athletes, has reportedly been a hotspot for sexual activity.

An athlete who participated in multiple Olympic games told ESPN that about 70% to 75% of Olympians engage in coitus during their stay.

