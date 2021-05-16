HDB Lift Lobby Turns Into Fully Furnished Living Room

Some HDB homeowners take interior decorating super seriously but for this resident in this HDB block, their love has extended outwards to the common lift lobby.

On Friday (14 May), a video showing a common lift lobby of an HDB flat being decorated with couches, chairs, and even an office corner was shared on Facebook.

Source

The OP had received the video through WhatsApp.

Fully furnished space at HDB lift lobby

On 14 May, a Facebook user posted a video recording of a man walking towards the lift lobby.

Upon reaching the common space, he was greeted with the sight of a fully furnished home setting.

As though the area was lived in, the floor was even covered with a carpet.

A clothed table, with decorative flowers, can be seen on top of the carpet.

Source

Residents of the block would also be greeted by a couch that faces the lift as soon as they step out.

Source

Tucked away in the corner were a separate table as well as an office chair, perhaps for WFH purposes.

The lift lobby, however small, was decorated with potted plants and flowers to the tee.

The OP actually posited that the furnishings were perhaps used to deter kids from playing football, although this can’t be confirmed.

Closer investigation of living room lift lobby

An MS News reader also shared some pictures of the lift lobby that provides us with more clues to this uncommon public space display.

Hari Raya kuihs can be seen on the table at the ‘office’ along with a plant and rug underneath it.

Image courtesy of MS News reader

There was also a welcome note for floor residents that says ‘Happy Hari Raya’ stuck above the couch.

Image courtesy of MS News reader

Although it was briefly caught in the footage, we can also see that there’s a row of scooters and a tram parked beside the couch.

Image courtesy of MS News reader

Furnishings and common areas

MS News has contacted the block’s Town Council for a statement.

Although the decor stems from harmless intentions and appears to be a comfy hangout spot, one could argue that the items may prove a potential fire hazard.

It is important to remember that we share common HDB spaces with our neighbours and we should be mindful of them.

For safety’s sake, we hope that the furnishings won’t cause any fire hazards.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image courtesy of an MS News reader.