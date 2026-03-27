Woman safely gives birth to baby boy in Chinatown salon with help from female staff

Customer gives birth to baby boy at head spa after going into labour at the salon

A routine day at a head spa took an unexpected turn when a customer went into labour and gave birth to a baby boy inside the salon.

The incident happened at Smart Cat Head Spa on 25 March at about 12.20pm.

A female staff member, who requested to be anonymous, told MS News that the customer had experienced some abdominal pain while at the salon.

She and several others then worked quickly to ensure the safety and comfort of the soon-to-be mother.

Staff help to comfort new mother

Realising that their pregnant customer was about to give birth, the quick-thinking staff member immediately asked the male staff to leave.

She then shielded the area to protect the woman’s privacy.

While another customer helped to call for an ambulance, one staff member also informed the woman’s husband of the situation.

Several female staff then stepped in to deliver a baby boy before the ambulance arrived.

They also comforted the new mother during and after her ordeal.

Customer gives birth inside head spa salon

In a TikTok post uploaded on 25 Mar, @jasonsg520, the owner of the spa, shared that his salon had “witnessed the birth of a life”.

The woman could be seen exiting the salon on a stretcher as paramedics prepared to transport her to the hospital.

Thereafter, a man, believed to be the woman’s husband, exited the salon with a baby in his arms.

Another two paramedics from the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) also left the premises shortly.

Despite the sudden and intense circumstances, the outcome appeared positive, with the post implying that both mother and baby were safe following the delivery.

“Congratulations! Congratulations!” the OP wrote in the video.

Netizens touched by wholesome moment

The TikTok post has since gone viral for its heartwarming yet surprising account.

A netizen asked whether the salon would give the baby free haircuts for life, and the OP said they could arrange it.

A curious commenter wondered what the location on the baby’s birth certificate would say.

A TikTok user congratulated the couple and wished the mother and child well.

Another netizen suggested buying 4D for the happy occasion, which led to the OP sharing the unit number of his salon.

Also read: S’pore nurse gives birth in Grab car, driver praised for being calm & professional

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Featured image adapted from @jasonsg520 on TikTok.