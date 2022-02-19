Redditor Shares Powerful Healthcare Workers Webtoon

The struggles of healthcare workers is oftentimes a difficult subject to touch upon. While most of us can empathise with them, no one truly understands their difficulties until we’re in their shoes.

An Instagram artist recently attempted to shed light on the untold stories of healthcare workers through a webtoon series.

In the 10-part webtoon, they share their innermost thoughts as they trudge along during the pandemic.

The riveting story leaves a poignant question to its audience, “do you think of healthcare workers?”

Webtoon shares untold feelings of healthcare workers

On Friday (18 Feb) night, Redditor Sgjuniordoctor shared a webtoon by Instagram user cryingin7eleven that tells of the feelings shared by healthcare workers during the pandemic.

Through a series of 10 panels, the story titled ‘will you think of us?’, comes after another series of easing measures.

While most Singaporeans are overjoyed with the news, the webtoon implies that it’s business as usual for healthcare workers.

Some of the panels paint a contrast of realities — one that enjoys the loosening of measures while another shows healthcare staff working tirelessly without breaks.

One panel, in particular, is accompanied by a caption that reads, “Just because you don’t witness our struggles, doesn’t mean that we aren’t struggling.”

The last two panels tell us the inner feelings of a healthcare worker. While the public celebrates them as heroes, the author feels disillusioned and says they’re tired of being on this endless road.

You can view the webtoon in full here.

Our social responsibility to keep cases down

It’s easy to lose perspective when we too are coping with the effects of Covid-19.

Even though it may seem like everyone is getting infected with the virus, it doesn’t mean our healthcare system is more equipped to handle the wave of cases.

Where possible, we should do our part and know that being socially responsible will have a ripple effect on our healthcare system and workers.

After all, one more empty bed in our hospitals is a whole load off the shoulders of our healthcare workers.

