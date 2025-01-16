Heavy rain to continue in S’pore from 17-19 Jan with temperatures dropping to 22°C

Expect heavy rain this weekend (17-19 Jan) as monsoon surge hits Singapore

If you’re heading out this weekend, don’t forget to pack an umbrella. The Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) has forecast wet and windy weather from Friday (17 Jan) to Sunday (19 Jan), thanks to a monsoon surge bringing cooler conditions and heavy showers.

Northeast monsoon surge to bring heavy rain on 17-19 Jan

The Northeast monsoon will intensify this weekend, with strong north-easterly winds sweeping across the South China Sea. This weather event, known as a monsoon surge, is expected to bring gusty winds, prolonged rainfall, and cooler weather across Singapore.

Daily minimum temperatures could dip to a chilly 22°C. After the weekend, temperatures are likely to stabilise, ranging from 24°C to 34°C for the remainder of January.

With another monsoon surge approaching, Singapore may also experience high tides of up to 3.2m over this period. Combined with heavy rainfall, the risk of flooding in low-lying and coastal areas could increase.

Rainy January likely to continue

According to MSS, rainfall in the second half of January is forecast to be above average, with afternoon thundery showers expected on most days following the monsoon surge.

Earlier this month, Singapore logged record-breaking rainfall when Pulau Tekong received 241.8mm of rain in a single day on 10 Jan — the highest daily rainfall ever recorded in January, surpassing the previous record of 238.2mm set in 2011.

PUB on standby to manage flood risks

National water agency PUB has stated that it will monitor weather conditions closely and issue flood warnings as needed. Quick Response Teams (QRT) will be on standby to manage any flooding incidents and provide support to affected communities.

Residents and business owners in flood-prone areas are advised to activate flood defences if necessary. The public is encouraged to stay updated by downloading the myENV app or subscribing to PUB’s Telegram channel for flood alerts.

For flood safety tips, visit PUB’s website.

Featured image adapted from Maksim Romashkin on Pexels, for illustration purposes only.