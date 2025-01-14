2 men help elderly man cross Geylang street in pouring rain, praised for kindness

2 men help senior citizen cross Geylang street in heavy rain

A video capturing two men assisting a senior citizen across a busy street in heavy rain has earned praise on Facebook.

In the video, the Good Samaritans are seen supporting the elderly man, who relies on a walking stick, each holding one of his arms as they guide him across the road.

Holding umbrellas, they shield him from the relentless downpour while he takes small, careful steps.

Behind them, a street sign states that they are on Lorong 22 Geylang.

Cars pause despite having the green light

Despite the traffic light turning green for vehicles, several cars remain stopped, their drivers patiently waiting for the trio to make it safely to the other side.

The video also shows that the pedestrian signal had already turned red.

Speaking to MS News, the Facebook user who shared the post, 30-year-old construction worker Nodia Mohammad Mamun, clarified that the video had been sent to him by someone else.

He also mentioned that the man in the green shirt is a Bangladeshi worker, although he was unable to provide more details about the one in black.

Netizens praise men for kindness

Many netizens thanked Mr Nodia for sharing such a heart-warming video.

People also had plenty to say in the comments section of 8world News’ repost of the video.

Some were also impressed by the two men’s kindness.

A few, however, expressed concern over the elderly man’s decision to venture out in such dangerous conditions, criticising him for not taking precautions like using an umbrella or avoiding the slippery roads.

“What is he trying to prove by going out in such conditions? What could be so important that he had to go out alone?” one user questioned.

However, others fought back, defending the elderly man and highlighting the kindness of the two men who helped him.

Also read: Man Helps Elderly Woman Cross Road In Jurong When Green Man Turns Red, Others Walk Past

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.