M’sia Employer Bans Helper From Fasting & Makes Her Clean Friends’ Homes, Police Investigating

Employer Allegedly Bans Muslim Helper From Fasting During Ramadan, Forces Her To Eat Pork

While there have been stories about employers being very generous and kind to their domestic helpers, the opposite is sadly true as well.

Recently, the Negeri Sembilan Labour Department in Malaysia shared the shocking case of an Indonesian helper who became the victim of horrible treatment by her employer.

Besides making her work long hours, the employer allegedly banned the helper from fasting and even forced her to eat pork despite being aware she was Muslim.

Sin Chew Daily reported that authorities have summoned the employer to assist with investigations, which are currently ongoing.

Authorities rescue Indonesian helper from Port Dickson house

On Wednesday (19 Apr), the labour department’s state director Roslan Bahari held a press conference to share more about the case.

Two days earlier, six labour bureau officials and two police officers visited a residence in Port Dickson.

According to China Press, they were acting on a report by the Indonesian Embassy.

There, they successfully rescued a 40-year-old Indonesian helper who was suspected of working under forced labour.

Investigations found that the helper lived in the home of the employer’s mother after coming to Malaysia on a tourist visa in October last year.

At that time, the employer, a 47-year-old woman, claimed that she would apply for a work permit for the helper.

However, the helper allegedly never got her work permit even after six months. Her employer had also seized her passport.

Worked long hours & cleaned other houses

Although the original agreement was that the helper would only do cleaning work, she later also had to take care of her employer’s elderly mother.

Sometimes, she would purportedly have to clean the houses of her employer’s friends as well.

This meant that the helper had to work 16 hours a day, from 6am to 10pm.

Utusan Malaysia reported that the helper’s monthly salary of RM1,500 (S$450) was withheld from November to December 2022.

The employer’s alleged excuse was that it was to recoup the costs of bringing the helper into the country.

Furthermore, there were indications of forced labour as the helper had “no freedom” both inside and outside the employer’s home.

The work permit delay was also apparently a way of preventing her from running away.

Employer bans helper from fasting during Ramadan

In addition, the employer reportedly disregarded the helper’s Muslim faith by prohibiting her from fasting during Ramadan or praying.

She allegedly even forced the helper to handle pork ingredients and eat non-halal meat.

Mr Roslan added that whenever the victim tried to broach the subject of the work permit, the employer would become angry and verbally abuse her.

However, China Press noted that the helper did not suffer any beatings or injuries.

Following her rescue, she was placed in a Kuala Lumpur shelter under a protection order on Tuesday (18 Apr).

She is currently awaiting deportation to her home country.

Indonesian authorities looking to take action

Bernama reported that the employer, who lives in Kuala Lumpur, has been summoned to assist with investigations under the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act (ATIPSOM).

On Thursday (20 Apr), Free Malaysia Today reported that Indonesian authorities will be taking action against those who sent the helper to Malaysia illegally.

Indonesian ambassador Hermono said he hopes the helper can return home as soon as possible “as a victim of trafficking”.

The trafficker in Indonesia will also face prosecution.

