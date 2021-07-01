Himalayan Rock Salt & Lemon Drink Available At Selected 7-Eleven Stalls

A while back, many Singaporeans couldn’t get enough of the Himalayan salt candy, so much so that even counterfeit versions started emerging.

Well, if you love the refreshing taste of the candy, you might just love this as well — Himalayan Rock Salt & Lemon Drink.

Image courtesy of MS News reader

The unique drink is available at selected 7-Eleven stalls around Singapore for just $1.50.

Selling for $1.50 at 7-Eleven

When the Himalayan salt candy arrived on our shores, it grew wildly popular, often flying off shelves.

Source

A burst of saltiness perfectly paired with a cooling sensation, the Himalayan salt candy is so addictive it’ll have you reaching for more as soon as you’re done with it.

Now, you’ll be able to experience all that in a drink.

Image courtesy of MS News reader

The Himalayan Rock Salt and Lemon Drink has been spotted at some 7-Eleven stores around Singapore for $1.50.

But it appears to only be available at select stores like the one at Maxwell near Tanjong Pagar MRT station.

It’s also available online on RedMart for the same price.

Himalayan salt drink different manufacturer from candy

While the drink packaging looks largely similar to the candy’s, they do not seem to be produced by the same company.

The candy is manufactured by BIG FOOT from Malaysia, while the drink is by a company named TMO.

Image courtesy of MS News reader

But the real question here is how the drink measures up to the candy.

According to netizens, it tastes somewhat similar yet doesn’t quite match up to the candy.

This netizen rated the drink 3 out of 5 stars, saying it is not as salty or minty as the candy.

Source

Instead, he feels like it tasted similar to other carbonated drinks like Kickapoo, and it seems he wasn’t the only one who thought so.

Source

But the Himalayan drink does have its fans like this netizen that said the drink was “very nice”.

Source

Try it for yourself

The verdict isn’t out on whether this drink is a yay or nay just yet. But if you’re a fan of the candy, it might just be worth a taste test.

Who knows, it might just become your next favourite go-to drink.

We also hope that the drink will be available in more places soon.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image courtesy of MS News reader.