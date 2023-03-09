Ho Kee Pau Supplier Fined S$8,500 By SFA, Found With Hygiene Lapses Including Cockroaches & Rodent Droppings

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Ho Kee Pau Supplier At Bedok Found With Hygiene Lapses

On Wednesday (8 Mar), Singapore Food Authority (SFA) fined Ho Kee Pau Food Technology Pte. Ltd S$8,500 for hygiene lapses.

“Widespread pest infestations” were reportedly detected at the company’s food manufacturing establishment in Bedok. The facility also had poor cleanliness of its food preparation and storage areas.

This is not the first time enforcement action was taken against them for such hygiene lapses. In July 2021, all Ho Kee Pau outlets had to close due to similar hygiene lapses.

SFA finds widespread pest infestation at Ho Kee Pau supplier

According to a media release from SFA, in June 2021, SFA officers visited Ho Kee Pau’s food manufacturing establishment at Block 3015 Bedok North Street 5 for inspection.

There, they found widespread pest infestations including cockroaches and rodent droppings.

The food preparation and storage areas of the facility were also kept in poor cleanliness conditions, which makes food contamination more likely to occur.

With public health in mind, SFA instructed Ho Kee Pau Food Technology Pte. Ltd to rectify the lapses and take steps to improve the food safety practices and cleanliness of the premises.

Ho Kee Pau was also issued an S$8,500 fine for the hygiene lapses.

Not the first time action SFA took enforcement action against the company

This is not the first time SFA took enforcement action against Ho Kee Pau for hygiene lapses.

In July 2021, all 12 Ho Kee Pau outlets had to close for two days due to pest infestation at its supplier’s premises.

SFA took the opportunity to remind food operators about the importance of maintaining the cleanliness of their premises. Furthermore, They should also properly train their staff on proper food safety management.

Food operators who fail to adhere to regulations or follow food hygiene and food safety requirements are liable to a fine of up to S$10,000, up to three months’ jail, or both.

However, SFA highlighted that food safety is a joint responsibility and that consumers too have a part to play.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Ho Kee Pau on Facebook and Singapore Food Authority.