All 12 Ho Kee Pau Outlets In Singapore Close Indefinitely

Hygiene is undoubtedly important at food establishments, as it’s a matter of customer health and safety. Unfortunately for Ho Kee Pau, a hygiene breach recently got its manufacturer suspended by the Singapore Food Agency (SFA).

In light of this, they’ve reportedly closed all 12 of their outlets in Singapore indefinitely as of 2 Jul.

A return date has not been specified, so fans of their dim sum, paus, and pastries will have to hold off on their cravings.

Ho Kee Pau outlets closure due to recent inspection

According to The Straits Times, all 12 of Hoo Kee Pau’s outlets were closed 2 days after the SFA found widespread pest infestations at the premises belonging to Ho Kee Pau’s supplier.

SFA reportedly found cockroach and rodent droppings in the food preparation and assembly areas at HKP Food Technology’s Shimei East Kitchen in Bedok North.

On the same day, SFA suspended the food business operations at HKP Food Technology and directed a recall of items from Ho Kee Pau’s NEX outlet.

They’ve also advised those who had consumed anything from the NEX outlet on 30 Jun to seek medical help.

Food hygiene equally as important as quality

While food quality is important in any food and beverage business, food hygiene plays an equally important role.

No one wants to be stricken with bouts of vomiting, diarrhoea, or worse.

Hopefully, Ho Kee Pau and their supplier will be able to rectify their issues soon, so they can resume operations safely.

Following that, we hope similar incidents won’t occur again for the sake of customers’ safety.

