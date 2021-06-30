Singapore Food Agency Recalls Ho Kee Pau NEX Food Products Due To Unhygienic Manufacturer Premises

Food preparation hygiene is paramount, as a dirty workplace can cause epidemics of food poisoning if left unchecked.

On 30 Jun, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) suspended the operations of HKP Food Technology Pte Ltd for pest infestations.

Source

HKP Food Technology supplies food to Ho Kee Pau’s retail outlets, including its branch at NEX.

SFA has also ordered a recall of food sent to Ho Kee Pau’s NEX branch on 30 Jun.

SFA suspends Ho Kee Pau manufacturer

SFA said in a statement on 30 Jun that when they inspected HKP Food Technology’s premises, they found widespread pest infestations.

The premises are located at Blk 3015 Bedok North St 5 #04-16/17 Shimei East Kitchen.

This included cockroaches as well as rodent droppings in the food preparation and assembly areas.

The premises were also apparently poorly maintained.

SFA has asked the licensee to correct these lapses and ensure cleanliness there.

SFA recalls Ho Kee Pau’s NEX outlet food

On the same day, food products that were sent to Ho Kee Pau’s NEX branch were also ordered to be recalled.

Source

This was done as a precaution.

Customers who purchased food from there on 30 Jun are advised to not consume them.

If you’ve done so and have health concerns, SFA says you may want to seek medical advice.

Keep premises clean and hygenic

Food safety is extremely important and should be taken equally seriously as food quality.

Food-borne diseases are the last thing we want in addition to Covid-19, after all — they can bring about heavy diarrhoea, vomiting and maybe even worse.

So let’s ensure that everyone not only has a good time eating but also no health problems by ensuring food hygiene standards are met.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps and Google Maps.