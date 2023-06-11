China State Firm Executive Caught Holding Hands With Mistress On TikTok, Gets Sacked

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Manager At China National Petroleum Subsidiary Recorded Holding Hands With Mistress In Chengdu

People who’re cheating on their spouses usually keep their affairs discreet, especially if they’re in important job positions.

However, an executive from a Chinese state company walked down a busy street in Chengdu hand-in-hand with his mistress.

Unsurprisingly, they were caught on Douyin, China’s version of TikTok.

The man has now been removed from his position at the company.

Couple walk down street hand-in-hand

In the viral Douyin video, an older man is seen walking down a street with a beautiful young woman.

They had apparently done a bit of shopping, as the man is holding a shopping bag in his right hand.

But what piqued netizens’ interest more was what he held in his left hand — her hand.

The smiling couple were even wearing matching pink outfits.

Chengdu street is famous photo-taking spot

Perhaps they should’ve known better — the street in downtown Chengdu they walked down is well-known among street fashion photographers.

So many photos and videos have been taken there and posted on social media that people who walk there are aware that they’ll end up on the Internet and even pose for the camera.

Thus, it was almost inevitable that images from different angles would be snapped of the fashionable couple holding hands.

Maybe that’s why the lady even waved at the camera, showing that the couple were not oblivious to the attention.

Couple holding hands identified, woman apparently his mistress

After their video was posted on Douyin by a photographer, the couple were swiftly identified by netizens.

The man was named as Mr Hu Jiyong, an executive director and general manager of Beijing Huanqiu Engineering Project Management.

The company is a subsidiary of China National Petroleum (CNPC) — a state-run firm.

The lady is Ms Dong Sijin, who reportedly works in the same company. She is not his wife.

Considering they both work for the Chinese government, it’s certainly not a good look for them to be conducting their affair out in the open.

Couple holding hands both sacked

As the video went viral, reprisal was swift.

On 7 June, Beijing Huanqiu issued a statement saying that Mr Hu had been relieved of his duties at the company.

He has also been placed under disciplinary inspection.

Ms Dong, too, suffered the same fate, reported CCTV News the next day.

‘Mistress dress’ becomes top-selling item on Taobao

Perhaps the only beneficiaries of this incident were retailers selling Ms Dong’s flowery dress on Taobao.

Dubbed the “mistress dress”, it started selling like hotcakes across the Chinese e-commerce website after the video was posted.

On the first day, about 1,000 pieces of the dress were reportedly sold, pushing it to the top of Taobao’s hot items list.

Featured image adapted from @xiaomi223 on Douyin and @雨中的探戈 on Douyin.