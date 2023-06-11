China State Firm Executive Caught Holding Hands With Mistress On TikTok, Gets Sacked

Featured Latest News Viral

The smiling couple were even wearing matching pink outfits.

By - 11 Jun 2023, 11:44 pm

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Manager At China National Petroleum Subsidiary Recorded Holding Hands With Mistress In Chengdu

People who’re cheating on their spouses usually keep their affairs discreet, especially if they’re in important job positions.

However, an executive from a Chinese state company walked down a busy street in Chengdu hand-in-hand with his mistress.

Unsurprisingly, they were caught on Douyin, China’s version of TikTok.

Source: Xiaomi223 on Douyin

The man has now been removed from his position at the company.

Couple walk down street hand-in-hand

In the viral Douyin video, an older man is seen walking down a street with a beautiful young woman.

They had apparently done a bit of shopping, as the man is holding a shopping bag in his right hand.

Source: @xiaomi223 on Douyin

But what piqued netizens’ interest more was what he held in his left hand — her hand.

Source: @xiaomi223 on Douyin

The smiling couple were even wearing matching pink outfits.

Chengdu street is famous photo-taking spot

Perhaps they should’ve known better — the street in downtown Chengdu they walked down is well-known among street fashion photographers.

So many photos and videos have been taken there and posted on social media that people who walk there are aware that they’ll end up on the Internet and even pose for the camera.

Source: Marissa Ren on TikTok

Thus, it was almost inevitable that images from different angles would be snapped of the fashionable couple holding hands.

Notice the photographer in the background? Source: @雨中的探戈 on Douyin

Maybe that’s why the lady even waved at the camera, showing that the couple were not oblivious to the attention.

Source: @法治周末 on Douyin

Couple holding hands identified, woman apparently his mistress

After their video was posted on Douyin by a photographer, the couple were swiftly identified by netizens.

The man was named as Mr Hu Jiyong, an executive director and general manager of Beijing Huanqiu Engineering Project Management.

Source: @三思逍遥 on Weibo

The company is a subsidiary of China National Petroleum (CNPC) — a state-run firm.

The lady is Ms Dong Sijin, who reportedly works in the same company. She is not his wife.

Source: @Jam79922967 on Twitter

Considering they both work for the Chinese government, it’s certainly not a good look for them to be conducting their affair out in the open.

Couple holding hands both sacked

As the video went viral, reprisal was swift.

On 7 June, Beijing Huanqiu issued a statement saying that Mr Hu had been relieved of his duties at the company.

Source: @江宁婆婆 on Weibo

He has also been placed under disciplinary inspection.

Ms Dong, too, suffered the same fate, reported CCTV News the next day.

‘Mistress dress’ becomes top-selling item on Taobao

Perhaps the only beneficiaries of this incident were retailers selling Ms Dong’s flowery dress on Taobao.

Dubbed the “mistress dress”, it started selling like hotcakes across the Chinese e-commerce website after the video was posted.

Source: Taobao

On the first day, about 1,000 pieces of the dress were reportedly sold, pushing it to the top of Taobao’s hot items list.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @xiaomi223 on Douyin and @雨中的探戈 on Douyin.

Drop us your email so you won't miss the latest news.

Article written by:

Jeremy Lee
Jeremy Lee
  • More From Author