Migrant Worker Charity HOME Suspends Executive Director For Alleged Funds Misappropriation, Authorities Informed

The Humanitarian Organisation for Migration Economics (HOME) charity released a statement on 17 Jan saying it has suspended executive director Deshi Gill.

She is suspected of misappropriating funds from HOME, and authorities have been informed, HOME said.

Ms Gill has been HOME’S executive director since 2020 after working with the organisation since 2017.

According to the statement, Ms Gill was suspended while HOME conducts internal inquiries.

“After preliminary investigations, we believe there is a basis for suspected misconduct,” it said.

It confirmed that authorities have been informed and that the board as well as staff will provide all necessary information to authorities as part of any investigations.

HOME declined to comment further on the nature of the allegations as the matter is with the authorities.

Between Jan 2017 and Jun 2020, Ms Gill was senior finance manager at HOME. According to her profile, she completed a CPA Australia program and graduated from the University of Western Australia.

Reviewing controls

HOME stated that it is currently reviewing its governance controls to ensure the rigour of our internal processes so that such lapses will not occur again.

Thanking donors and members of the public, HOME said operations and service will continue to function, as they strive to improve migrant workers’ well-being and dignity in Singapore.

“HOME’s commitment to advance the migrant worker cause remains unwavering,” it said.

