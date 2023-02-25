City Hall & Haji Lane Shops Sell Ice Cream With Honeycomb By Popular JB Chain

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

JB Chain Honeybee Brings Ice Cream With Honeycomb To Singapore

Known for its creamy soft serve, qq golden pearls, and generous portions of honeycomb, Johor Bahru (JB) chain Honeybee has amassed a cult following in Singapore.

Now, we no longer have to drive across the border for these sweet treats.

After all the buzz, Honeybee’s honeycomb ice cream has landed on Singapore shores.

Two new Honeybee outlets in City Hall & Bugis

Located in Bugis and City Hall, the two outlets are just a stone’s throw away from each other. However, they each boast a different concept.

The Haji Lane outlet operates as a café with seating options available.

Although the space is small, there are indoor bar seats and tables for diners to escape the heat.

So the next time you’re around the area, look out for the store’s Instagrammable neon lights.

If that’s not clear enough, here’s how you can get there:



Honeybee @ Haji Lane

Address: 67 Haji Ln, Singapore 189260

Opening Hours: 11am – 9.30pm daily

Nearest MRT: Bugis Station

On the other hand, the Capitol Piazza outlet has been fashioned as a takeaway kiosk, perfect for the busy office workers around the area.

Although the Capitol store does not have a dine-in option, customers can still rest their weary legs on a bench while waiting for their order.

The store will be hard to miss, as this outlet also has the unmissable Honeybee mascot standing proudly at the storefront.

But just for good measure, these are the directions to the second Honeybee outlet:



Honeybee @ Capitol Piazza

Address: 13 Stamford Road, #B2-27, Singapore 178905

Opening Hours: 11am – 9.30pm daily

Nearest MRT: City Hall Station

Both outlets have the same offerings

Despite the different dining concepts, both outlets offer customers the same menu.

Apart from their signature soft serve ice cream (from S$7.90), they also have frappes (from S$7.50).

That’s not all, both outlets also serve a variety of sweet, milky iced drinks and bubble tea from S$5.90.

For those who are trying to be a bit more health-conscious, Honeybee Singapore also has a selection of fruit yoghurt drinks at S$6.90.

Get some honeycomb ice cream & more

As Singapore continues to get hotter, we are all doing what we can to keep cool.

Find your way to either outlet and beat the heat with these iconic icy treats.

