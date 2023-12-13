Ex-Jockey Helps People Heal With ‘The Magic Of Horses’, Cares For Rescued Animals At EQUAL

Former Horse Jockey Helps The Vulnerable At Animal Charity EQUAL

Singaporeans usually associate horses with the Singapore Turf Club, where hundreds place bets on jockeys and their horses as they race toward the finish line.

But where exactly do these horses go once they’re past their prime? Plenty of places, really, but some end up at EQUAL, an animal charity tucked away at the end of a road near Caldecott MRT station.

At this retirement home for horses, Clement, a former race jockey, has cared for the beautiful animals since joining the organisation in 2019.

The stable he works at is more than just a shelter for horses though, as these animals also help people to grow and heal.

Horse jockey career cut short by injuries

Clement never liked studying from a young age. It just wasn’t his thing. Short and underweight, his career search led him to an advertisement seeking horse jockeys.

The young man was accepted into jockey school before he even hit 20 years of age. There, his mentality changed, and he became determined to be a top horse racer.

Thus, Clement went on the grind, working out and dieting till he was around 45kg of mostly muscle.

His hard work paid off when he became a successful horse jockey in his own right, even earning a column in local newspapers.

Still, the jockey life wasn’t all glamorous galloping.

Young Clement thus suffered a laundry list of injuries that would make even hardened doctors cringe. A broken shinbone here, a snapped pinky finger bending the wrong way there.

After sustaining fall after fall, he decided it was time to move on from his relatively short racing career.

Horse jockey learnt to take care of horses’ welfare

When he was a jockey, Clement never had much interest in caring for the horses. This includes the grooming, the feeding, and the vet check-ups — which some would say is the uninteresting side of horse racing.

However, this would soon be his life when he transitioned into becoming a stable supervisor for racehorses.

The new supervisor would receive young and weak horses imported from overseas at his stables.

With care, conditioning, and dieting, he transformed these tiny shivering horses into powerful muscle-bound animals that brought many a jockey to sweet victory.

The impressive results of the so-called ‘uninteresting’ tasks hooked the ex-jockey.

Even after leaving the stables, his career never seemed to stray from the animals he loved so much. Clement became a race analyst for the Punters’ Way magazine, studying racehorses and making predictions.

Eventually, in 2019, a friend introduced him to EQUAL.

Former horse jockey joined animal charity EQUAL

EQUAL is a charity organisation that provides animal-assisted services. The horses under its care tend to be older ones who have been released from horse racing or riding school.

These rescued animals interact with EQUAL’s beneficiaries, which include vulnerable children, the elderly in care homes, youths with special needs, and even just families looking to bond.

Through the sessions, EQUAL hopes to help these individuals grow and heal.

Clement saw meaning and purpose in the organisation and joined them on 17 Jun 2019. He said to MS News:

Straightaway I tell myself: this is the place I want to be. This is the place where I can work with love and passion.

Using ‘the magic of horses’ to help others

Unlike most people, Clement didn’t find cats interesting, nor was he a dog person. It was horses that held his attention, as evident by his work.

He saw them as a different kind of animal and spoke at length on what he called “the magic of horses”.

He recounted how EQUAL had horse riding programs, to teach youths to overcome their fear.

Naturally, the youngsters felt apprehensive at even approaching such large powerful animals. It was his job to convince them by building their confidence.

First, touching the horse with a finger, then two, until they felt comfortable enough to lay a palm and stay beside the horse.

On the programme’s final day, the once-shivering riders cried while bidding farewell to their equine friends.

Apart from confidence-building in children, EQUAL also has sessions catered to the elderly.

The programme includes a game of horse bingo, and opportunities to get close to the animals — where some placed hearts on the horses they liked the most.

Clement related a story of how even the grumpiest of old folks in care homes became loving and open when they saw the gentle horses.

Through EQUAL, this magic of horses can benefit vulnerable groups and educate Singaporeans about how these sweet animals could be a force for good.

Retired horses get a new lease of life at EQUAL

Apart from being involved in the charity’s programmes, Clement is also responsible for the logistics of the stables and the horses’ welfare.

One key priority for him is making sure that the horses have a proper balanced diet. He knew the eating habits and personalities of all the 16 horses in his care.

Then there were scheduled visits of vets and other specialists, all of which he had to arrange as well.

Clement also inspected the horses personally every day each time he came to work. After the daily activities, they got another once-over.

EQUAL’s stables had the horses staying in pens, on an absorbent bedding of wood shavings. Some stared out into the middle at visitors, while others couldn’t be bothered. A few even laid down on the bedding, a sign of relaxation and feeling safe.

Clement eagerly introduced the lot. Among them was Kary, with white-and-black patterns like a cow, who got sick of his job at a riding school.

There was also Galaxy, a tall black former racehorse bigger than the rest, and Ribena, a friendly golden horse.

EQUAL also possessed six American Miniature horses, much smaller than the average horses. “Good for kids,” Clement said.

The horses were just like people, he said. They each had their own personalities, their own character. Boogie was suspicious and needed displays of love.

Harley was an angel in the stable but cheekily attempts to escape when out.

Clement showed love to them all through touches and vocal assurances. He noted that horses can hear your heartbeat. If you’re relaxed, they’re more relaxed too.

Many of his previous stable supervisor skills transferred over to this current job but there were also definitive differences in managing racehorses.

Back then, he built and pushed younger horses to be like elite athletes in their prime.

Meanwhile, the horses under his care now are older retired horses, who require a softer hand to keep them happy.

EQUAL hosts Christmas At The Stable to raise funds & awareness

The former jockey observed that locals usually associate horses with the turf club. Few are aware of EQUAL or the benefits horses can bring to people beyond an exciting bet in a race.

As such, he and the organisation wanted to help educate the public by hosting a special event to raise funds and awareness.

Ticket sales and part of the event proceeds will support EQUAL’s work in animal welfare and in keeping their programmes affordable for those who need them.

After purchasing a ticket, attendees can meet some of the 16 horses and seven dogs. Also available are games, workshops, and a Christmas market with homegrown brands and social enterprises.

The market will include pop-ups by brands like Rough Beauty and Cocoa Trees. Additionally, attendees can buy handmade creations of young homeschoolers under Little U, who have also set up a booth.

There will also be food and drinks by vendors such as Birds of Paradise. What’s more, the various brands are donating parts or all of their proceeds to EQUAL’s cause.

For those interested in the event, here’s how you can get there:



Christmas At The Stable @ EQUAL

Address: 100 Jalan Mashhor, S299177

Opening Hours: 14 & 15 Dec (5pm – 9pm), 16 & 17 Dec (10am – 9pm)

Nearest Station: Caldecott MRT

Limited tickets are available on Klook now at S$20 per entry. Those who can’t attend can still support EQUAL with a Christmas donation.

Hopefully, with more support, Clement and EQUAL will be able to continue their good work for many more years to come.

Know an inspirational figure you’d like us to feature? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image by MS News.