Marine Parade NPC introduces new horseback patrol unit, nearly fools the Internet

Marine Parade NPC announces new ‘horseback patrol unit’

Marine Parade Neighbourhood Police Centre (NPC) has announced its new Horseback Patrol Unit (HPU).

The new partnership between police officers and their equine partners is set to “blend tradition with modern community policing practices.”

Starting this month, officers and horses will be seen patrolling the neighbourhood together.

Just kidding. Happy April Fools’ Day!

Marine Parade NPC pranks netizens with horse-riding officer

On Monday (1 April), Marine Parade NPC decided to get into the April Fool’s spirit by attempting to prank netizens.

It shared a semi-convincing announcement on Facebook introducing a new “Horseback Patrol Unit (HPU)”.

“Meet the Newest Members of Marine Parade NPC: Sgt(3) Rebecca Chua & her Equine Partner, Apollo!” the caption read.

The NPC also provided a detailed explanation of the implementation of the alleged HPU, even encouraging Singaporeans to be on the lookout for the unusual pairing.

“They’re more than happy to meet the residents and become a familiar, friendly presence,” it said.

At the end of the post, it became clear that the NPC was just horsing around and pulling an April Fools’ Day prank.

On a more serious note, it took the opportunity to advise Singaporeans to stay vigilant and safe.

Remember, not everything we see may be true – always stay alert and question unusual sights and offers.

Netizens wish to see real-life implementation

Many Facebook users admitted they were fooled by the little trick.

Some decided to join in on the horse-themed jokes.

Overall, most netizens agreed that an actual HPU would be a great addition to the Singapore Police Force.

After all, mounted police really do exist in many countries around the world.

Also read: Corgi debuts as police dog in China, short legs help it probe low & narrow spaces

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Marine Parade NPC on Facebook.