Hospital Visits Only For Certain Patients As Covid-19 Cases Surge

With a rise in Covid-19 cases in hospitals and transmissions among visitors, patients, and staff, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said it’ll disallow hospital visits for 1 month.

The current surge in cases is causing hospital bed shortages, and staff quarantines are straining the healthcare system as well.

However, visitors will be allowed for certain groups of patients on a case-by-case basis.

One pre-designated visitor can visit once a day, while patients in critical condition can have up to 5.

No hospital visits except in certain cases for 1 month: MOH

The Straits Times (ST) reports that from 24 Sep to 23 Oct, visitors won’t be allowed at all hospital wards.

Higher-risk patients will also need to get mandatory antigen rapid testing (ART) at emergency departments.

This is regardless of their vaccination status.

However, MOH said certain patient groups can receive visitors on a case-by-case basis.

The hospital will assess these cases.

Eligible patients include:

Those in critical condition

Paediatric patients

Mothers giving birth or post-partum mothers

Patients requiring additional care support from caregivers

Those that require care support include inpatients with mental incapacities, or family members who are getting caregiver training for after discharge.

These patients will be allowed 1 pre-designated visitor for 1 visit a day.

Meanwhile, patients in critical condition may be allowed up to 5 pre-designated visitors with a maximum of 2 at the patient’s bedside at once.

All approved visitors must have negative ART or PCR test

MOH said that all approved visitors must have a negative ART or polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test result.

This must have been taken within the last 24 hours of each visit.

Only those who have recovered from Covid-19 and are able to present a valid pre-event test (PET) exemption notice do not need to provide a negative test.

Visitors must also wear face masks with good filtration capability at all times.

No eating or drinking is allowed in the inpatient wards, and visitors are barred from using patients’ toilets.

They must also not sit on patients’ beds.

Inconvenient but necessary

The latest measures may be rather inconvenient for those whose loved ones are in hospital.

However, this is to prevent more transmissions as well as to not overly strain hospitals.

As they are facing potential bed and staff shortages, there’s a need to stop transmissions.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.