S’pore Woman Splashes Hot Water On Ex-Boyfriend During Argument, Gets 3 Weeks’ Jail

Woman Jailed 3 Weeks After Scalding Ex-Boyfriend With Hot Water

During a heated argument, Shazila Akbar Bacha splashed hot water on her ex-boyfriend’s chest, causing him to sustain first-degree burns.

On Monday (29 Aug), she pleaded guilty to one count of voluntarily causing hurt and received a jail sentence of three weeks. Another charge was considered at the time of sentencing.

The victim has type-1 Diabetes, causing him to be even more vulnerable to the effects of the hot water.

Woman splashes ex-boyfriend with hot water

According to Channel NewsAsia (CNA), Shazila and the victim used to be in a relationship, and were no longer together at the time of the incident.

On 18 Jul 2021, both of them went to visit their mutual friend separately. They encountered each other in the corridor outside their friend’s flat and started arguing at a staircase landing nearby, during which Shazila slapped his cheek.

Both of them entered the flat and started another argument. Shazila asked her ex-boyfriend why he was still there, even after she had slapped him.

The victim had also commented that Shazila could not take care of her son. This upset Shazila, and she went to the kitchen to fill an orange plastic cup with about a quarter full of hot water.

She then dared the victim to repeat his earlier comments about her inability to look after her son. When he did so, she splashed the hot water on his chest and threw the cup onto the floor.

The Straits Times (ST) reports that the victim has type-1 Diabetes, a condition that made him more vulnerable to serious burn injuries and scarring if subjected to hot water.

Following the assault, he felt pain in the affected area and called the police for assistance. He visited a clinic the day after. The doctor confirmed that he suffered a first-degree burn below his collarbone.

The clinic gave him three days of medical leave, along with antibiotics and pain relief medication.

Splashing of water was an unprovoked assault

Channel NewsAsia (CNA) reports that the prosecutor sought a jail term for Shazila, describing her assault as unprovoked since she challenged the victim before scalding him with the water.

He also argued that the use of hot water was aggravating, as it would be difficult to control and could potentially affect a greater surface area, leading to more dire consequences.

However, the defence lawyer said the victim had previously sent messages harassing Shazila.

For voluntarily hurting another individual, Shazila faced a penalty of up to three years in jail, a fine of up to S$5,000, or both.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Mashed.