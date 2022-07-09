Hougang Cat Wanders Around Looking For Missing Kittens, Feeder Hopes To Find Them

Mother Cat Wanders Around Hougang Carpark Regularly, Allegedly In Search Of 3 Lost Kittens

Parents can’t stand the thought of losing their children — and this is true for animals too.

On Wednesday (6 Jul), a cat feeder shared the plight of a mother cat who has been wandering around Hougang allegedly in search of her three lost kittens.

In contrast to before when she would always finish food given to her, the mother cat is hardly eating now, presumably worried about her kittens.

Hougang cat looks for missing kittens

In a Facebook post on Wednesday (6 Jul), the feeder shared that the mother cat has been tirelessly searching for her three lost kittens at Block 850A Hougang Central — a multi-storey carpark.

While the cat usually finishes the food the feeder provides, she seems to have no appetite at the moment. Instead, she spends her days and nights wandering around the carpark.

Even after some coaxing, the cat apparently “only ate a bit” of the food.

She also meows constantly, which seems to be her way of calling out to her children.

The wide-eyed cat seems to be exploring every nook and cranny of the carpark, seemingly hoping that her kids will turn up eventually.

According to the feeder, the mama cat’s kittens look like miniature versions of her.

Feeder concerned over cat’s well-being

Based on the feeder’s observations, the mama cat is physically fine but appeared fatigued from walking around and calling for her ‘lil ones.

Unlike before when the cat would finish the food given, and even ask for second servings, the cat refused to eat when the feeder attempted to feed her on Thursday (7 Jul).

The feeder also shared that one of the kittens could have been given to someone as it appeared “weak”. She, however, did not share any information about the two remaining kittens.

Hope mama cat reunites with her children soon

We hope the mama cat reunites with her kittens soon. After all, losing a child is a devastating and traumatic experience for any parent, human or animal.

If you have any information regarding the missing kittens, do reach out to the feeder through the numbers listed in the Facebook post.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Cat Wu on Facebook and Facebook.