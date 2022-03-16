MOM Investigating Workplace Death At Hougang

At work, we expect to be in a safe environment with necessary regulations in place. However, this was not the case for a worker at a Build-To-Order (BTO) project worksite along Hougang Avenue 3.

The Chinese national reportedly passed away after getting hit by a steel plate there.

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) is currently investigating the incident.

Worker in Hougang struck by a steel plate

According to The Straits Times (ST), a 43-year-old worker was working at a BTO project worksite at Hougang Avenue 3 on Saturday (12 Mar) when tragedy struck.

While standing in an excavated trench, a falling steel plate reportedly hit him. It’s unclear what the extent of his injuries was.

Another worker, 56, was also hurt when he tried to block the steel plate with his hands. He received treatment at Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH) and was subsequently discharged.

The 43-year-old, unfortunately, succumbed to his injuries at TTSH.

MOM investigating the incident

ST reported that both workers are employees of Chang Hua Construction.

Following the incident, MOM instructed the company to cease all shoring and excavation works at the Hougang worksite.

ST quoted the ministry’s statement that workers shouldn’t enter an excavation site unless it has been adequately shored. However, MOM didn’t reveal whether this was the case in Hougang.

Investigations into the incident are currently ongoing.

Workplace safety should be a priority

This incident was reportedly the 5th case of workplace death in Singapore this year.

It is unfortunate that such accidents continue to occur despite the regulations put in place.

MS News extends our condolences to the worker’s family and wishes the other worker a speedy recovery from his injuries.

