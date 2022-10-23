Ex-China President Hu Jintao ‘Feeling Unwell’ When Escorted Out Of CCP Congress, Says State Media

Hu Jintao Escorted Out From CCP Congress

During the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) congress held on Saturday, former president Hu Jintao was abruptly escorted out without a clear reason.

Early drama: Hu Jintao seen being led out soon after reporters are led into the main hall pic.twitter.com/pRffGZF60I — Danson Cheong (@dansoncj) October 22, 2022

State media Xinhua News said that Mr Hu was escorted out as he was feeling unwell.

Clip of Hu Jintao escorted out of congress hall goes viral

In the viral clip, Mr Hu appeared distressed as an escort tried to lift him from his seat.

After some apparent resistance and attempts to talk to President Xi Jinping seated next to him, Mr Hu was finally led out of the hall.

The 79-year-old was attending the congress as part of the presidium standing committee.

Included in the 46-member committee are retired party leaders such as Mr Hu, Jiang Zemin, and 105-year-old Song Ping.

However, Jian and Zhu Rongji were absent on Saturday, reportedly due to poor health.

There was also speculation that Mr Hu’s health was not at its best before the congress.

Hu escorted out due to poor health

After the clip of Mr Hu being escorted out of the congress went viral, state media Xinhua said on Twitter that Mr Hu was escorted out due to poor health.

“Xinhuanet reporter Liu Jiawen has learned that Hu Jintao insisted on attending the closing session of the Party’s 20th National Congress, despite the fact that he has been taking time to recuperate recently,” it said.

A follow-up tweet stated that Mr Hu’s staff accompanied him to a room next to the meeting venue for a rest, and he is feeling better.

Some have speculated that the scene appeared to be a public purge of the former president.

However, others have remarked that Mr Hu was escorted to the party congress hall a week earlier as well, by the same staff member.

The same Hu Jintao🇨🇳 was escorted into the meeting few days ago and nothing reported😜😄 pic.twitter.com/twGLAvLjsp — Mubarak Mugabo (@mubarakUG) October 22, 2022

At the congress, Mr Xi was elected general security of the party, meaning he will be president for a third term despite being 69 years old.

Traditionally, leaders above the age of 68 are disqualified from the Standing Committee and Politburo.

