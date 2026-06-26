Husband breaks man’s nose after seeing him help drunk wife at Bugis+, gets 8 weeks’ jail

Husband assaults man after seeing him help drunk wife at Bugis+

A 45-year-old man was sentenced to eight weeks’ jail after he assaulted a stranger who was helping his drunk wife outside Bugis+.

The victim, a 34-year-old man, suffered a fractured nasal bone in the attack.

Wife went out for drinks with friends

According to Shin Min Daily News, the accused’s 41-year-old wife had gone to Bugis+ with two friends at around 5pm on 17 Feb 2025 for dinner and drinks.

She later became drunk and called her husband, Wu Yaozong (name transliterated from Mandarin), asking him to pick her up and take her home.

Wu could tell from the call that his wife was intoxicated.

He had also been drinking with friends at the time and was similarly under the influence of alcohol, but still decided to head over to fetch her.

Victim offered to help after noticing she was unsteady on her feet

At around 12.24am on 18 Feb 2025, the victim drove to the Bugis+ area to pick up his own girlfriend.

When the victim’s girlfriend saw that Wu’s wife was drunk, she suggested that the victim give her a lift home as well.

Noticing that Wu’s wife was unsteady on her feet, the victim reached out to support her.

Unfortunately, Wu arrived at that moment and saw the scene.

Husband headbutted victim in the face

Wu, who claimed he had called for a valet driver, confronted the victim and asked what he was trying to do.

The victim explained that he was intending to send Wu’s wife home.

However, Wu became angry and pushed him against a wall.

Refusing to listen to the victim’s explanation, Wu then headbutted him in the face.

The victim subsequently called the police.

Victim suffered fractured nasal bone

After the assault, the victim sought treatment at Singapore General Hospital.

He was diagnosed with a 1cm cut on his nose and a fractured nasal bone, and was given four days of medical leave.

Wu has since compensated the victim S$207 for his medical expenses.

He pleaded guilty to one charge of voluntarily causing hurt and was sentenced to eight weeks’ jail.

Also read: Man to be charged for allegedly assaulting passenger wearing Israel cap on S’pore bus



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Featured image adapted from CapitaLand.