100 huskies escape from dog café in China, run amok inside shopping mall

Huskies escape from dog café, staff take 1 hour to get them all back

A shopping mall in Shenzhen, China became a paradise for canine lovers after a horde of more than 100 huskies escaped from a dog café on 12 March.

According to local reports, they were very excited to see their owner for the first time in a while.

Staff reportedly needed an hour to gather all the pooches back into the cafe.

Videos of their chaotic getaway went viral on social media, with many netizens expressing their sheer delight at the admittedly adorable sight.

100 huskies rush out of café when they see owner

See Hua Daily News reported that the huskies rushed out when they saw the dog café boss, who is their owner.

They hadn’t seen her in a long time, so they were absolutely thrilled.

So thrilled that as soon as a customer opened the door, they dashed out like Olympic runners competing for gold.

Their trainer had no time to react and could only watch helplessly as the doggos ran wild in the mall, leaving shoppers stunned.

For animal lovers, however, finding themselves in an impromptu ‘dog park’ must have felt like a slice of heaven.

‘Punished’ by having drumsticks confiscated

There were so many huskies running amok that the cafe staff took an hour to rein most of them in, United Daily News reported.

Of course, there were a few troublemakers in the bunch.

A hilarious photo shows a man carrying two wayward huskies in his arms like pillows, presumably because they were too stubborn to be herded back.

Two greedy ones allegedly stole food from shoppers, while seven particularly disobedient pups had their chicken drumsticks omitted from their dinner as ‘punishment’.

United Daily News identified the café as Husky Friends.

Patrons have said that although the dogs are big, they are not aggressive and are very friendly to humans.

Whenever a customer comes in, the huskies would rub against them or lie down for pets.

