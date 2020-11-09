Dog Café In Seletar Aerospace Park Has Daycare, Grooming & Training Services

Doggos make for wonderful companions at home. But not everyone has the means to keep one. For wistful animal lovers who can only admire from afar, going to pet-friendly eateries is the next best thing.

Tucked away in the lifestyle enclave of Seletar Aerospace Park, is a dog café that just opened its doors earlier this year.

Enter Chow Cute, a colonial-style doggo haven that quadruples as a café, dog grooming salon, pet hotel, and a daycare centre for busy fur parents.

We are already loving the supremely punny name, which means “super cute” in Chinese. Let’s take a look at what they have to offer.

Colonial-style dog café in Seletar Aerospace Park

From the outside, Chow Cute is an elegant, colonial-style sanctuary where a pack of doggos reside within.

After all, they have a glorious lawn to have fun on, situated conveniently close to the outdoor sitting area.

As the name Chow Cute suggests, you can expect to see Chow Chows frolicking about, like this one.

These 2 doggos seem to be enjoying each other’s company a lot, as they look this close to snuggling in the picture.

Tasteful minimalist interiors

Inside, you can tell that the owners have stayed true to the essence of the building’s heritage. The décor looks tastefully done to complement the colonial exterior.

Chow Cute evidently pays homage to its branding as well in the design — just look at the cute Chow Chow motifs decking the walls.

To complete the experience, opt for a hot cuppa joe and pastries so you can chill out and watch cute canines lepak with you.

You can have a look at their menu here.

Grooming & pet boarding services available

Other than the café, pet owners will have more reasons to visit this animal sanctuary with these services offered:

Grooming

Pet boarding

Daycare

Dog training

This doggo, for example, is getting pampered with collagen treatment that helps moisturise and promote healthy fur growth.

There are minimalist glass columns near the café’s exit, likely for doggos who are sent here for pet boarding and grooming.

Looks like your furkids will be in good hands. Here’s how to get there:

Chow Cute SG

Address: 16 The Oval, Seletar Aerospace Park, 797873

Opening hours: Tuesdays to Sundays, 10am-10pm

Phone number: 69747916

Email: info[at]chowcute.com

Nearest MRT station: Yishun

Great place to chill out with your pet

Chow Cute looks like a wonderful choice for dog owners who love dining out with their pets. If you’re one of them and feel like you’re running out of pet-friendly places to visit, consider dropping by Chow Cute.

Even though the place quite far up in the north, seeing adorable, cheerful Chow Chows make friends with your pet will be worth it.

Whether you’re a dog owner or not, there’s something for every animal lover here.

