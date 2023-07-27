iBread Facility In Tai Seng Suffers ‘Massive’ Cockroach Infestation, Fined S$7,000

iBread Fined S$7,000 For Cockroach Infestation & Hygiene Lapses In November 2022

Local bakery iBread has been handed a S$7,000 fine for hygiene lapses.

“Massive” cockroach infestations, as well as poor segregation of raw and completed products, were among the lapses found at the establishment last November.

As a result, iBread had its food business operations suspended from November 2022 to February 2023.

Live cockroach infestation among hygiene lapses found at iBread processing facility

According to a Singapore Food Agency (SFA) press release on Wednesday (26 July), iBread was issued a S$7,000 fine for hygiene lapses at its processing facility.

During an inspection last November, SFA officers reportedly found a “massive” live cockroach infestation.

Raw and completed products were also not properly segregated in the chiller.

Additionally, SFA officers found iBread’s food transportation vehicle to be “poorly maintained”, with parts of its wooden flooring chipped.

There were also dirty clothes hanging from the interior side panel.

For public health reasons, SFA suspended food business operations at the facility on 9 Nov 2022.

iBread was instructed to rectify the lapses and take steps to improve food safety practices and the cleanliness of the space.

The suspension was lifted about three months later, on 6 Feb 2023, after the bakery had met the required standards.

Nonetheless, SFA said it would maintain “close surveillance” on iBread to ensure they’re meeting food safety requirements.

Food safety is a joint responsibility

SFA took the opportunity to point out that food safety is a joint responsibility, as lapses may happen anywhere along the food chain.

While the authorities continue to be vigilant and ensure measures are implemented and enforced, the industry and consumers, too, have a part to play.

Food operators who breach food safety requirements can be charged and given a fine of not more than S$5,000.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Singapore Food Agency on Facebook and Google Maps.