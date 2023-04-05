ICA Officers Sing In Different Languages, Flex Vocal & Linguistic Prowess For 20th Anniversary Video

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

ICA Celebrates 20th Anniversary In April, Rings In The Occasion By Singing

The often unsung heroes of our nation, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) has always been here to make our travels smoother.

They recently marked their 20th anniversary in April, with enough aplomb to fit the occasion.

In a 45-second video, officers sang ‘Happy Birthday’ in different languages, including French and Korean.

On Tuesday (4 Apr), ICA posted a 45-second clip to Facebook to mark their 20th anniversary.

The video starts with four officers stepping up to the mic, ready to start singing the birthday song.

A male officer then begins by singing the first line of the song in English.

His female colleague follows this up by singing the next sentence in Mandarin — and pulling it off perfectly.

The third line is belted out in Bahasa Melayu or Malay, as another female officer smile charmingly at the camera, followed by the fourth in Tamil.

By far the most impressive parts of the video, however, are the officers singing in Korean and French.

With a guitar accompaniment, they are able to harmonise to the tune, singing the words perfectly.

Netizens appreciate singing skills in video

The video has since gained a fair bit of attention on Facebook, with over 180 comments and 1,400 likes.

Many wished the authority a very happy birthday in light of the anniversary.

There were those who also expressed their appreciation for the officers’ singing skills.

With vocals such as these, it’s definitely fair to say that ICA has a pretty multi-talented crew on board.

For those interested, you’d be able to duet with the officers on the birthday song on TikTok. Here’s hoping you’ll pull off the vocals as well as they did.

