ICA Foils Plans To Smuggle Counterfeit Goods At Tuas Port, Fake Brands Include LV & Gucci

ICA Seize 74 Fake Counterfeit Items Including LV & Gucci

Fake or counterfeit brand products are considered illegal and violate intellectual property laws in many countries, including Singapore.

On 11 Mar, the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) foiled plans to smuggle a batch of counterfeit apparel into the country.

The authority shared its findings via a statement on Facebook.

Over 74 pieces of counterfeit goods intercepted by ICA

According to the post, ICA officers at Tuas Port uncovered 74 pieces of counterfeit products in a cargo container coming into Singapore.

They found them through x-ray scans of the container, where they observed anomalies within its contents.

The officers then discovered the counterfeit goods hidden in other cargo after checking further.

These include fake Louis Vuitton and Chanel handbags, Gucci accessories, Christian Dior jewellery, Rolex watches, and more.

From photos accompanying the post, there were also replicas of Fendi handbags, Versace products, Omega timepieces, and Nike sneakers as well.

ICA said they’ve referred the case to Singapore Customs.

Those who import counterfeit goods face hefty fines and jailtime

Earlier this year, police arrested a woman in Singapore for trying to import over 600 counterfeit items into Singapore.

In a joint statement, the Singapore Police Force and Singapore Customs said that they found over 600 pieces of fake goods.

The items are estimated to be worth over S$47,000 in street value.

Under the Trade Marks Act of 1998, those found guilty of importing, selling, or distributing items that illicitly use a registered trademark, may face a maximum fine of S$100,000, jail time of no more than five years, or both.

Sure, owning a counterfeit brand product gives you a similar amount of clout and attention as owning a genuine piece.

However, this undermines the time and effort put into the product by the original designers and craftsmen working for the brand.

Feeding into the demand for counterfeit products on the black market only makes the situation worse.

You can also have peace of mind knowing that your money is going to the right people when you purchase from legitimate retailers.

