For many Singaporeans, their passports have remained untouched for the past 2 years as travel came to a standstill. But as borders reopen, many are now rushing to renew their passports.

On Monday (4 Apr), the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) website displayed a banner explaining that they received a high number of passport applications.

They sought the public’s understanding that there would be a longer processing time for applications because of this.

The waiting time for passport applications is now reportedly at least 1 month.

Applicants can expect a longer processing time for their passport applications.

According to The Straits Times (ST), applications will take at least 1 month.

Previously, applications were processed within a week. But since early March, there has been a surge in applications resulting in longer waiting times.

The ICA seeks the public’s understanding of the long processing period during this peak period.

ICA receives 6,000 passport applications a day

Last week, ICA shared that they were receiving about 6,000 passport renewal applications a day — an unprecedented number for the authority.

This comes as about 1 million passports are either expired or expiring amid eased border restrictions.

For 2 years before the pandemic, ICA received an average of 2,000 applications each day.

ICA had also urged Singaporeans planning to travel in the coming months to make early renewal submissions. This can be done on their website for a fee of $70.

ICA will then notify applicants once their new passport is ready. They can then make an appointment to collect the passport.

Collection can also be done at 27 designated post offices with no additional fees.

No need for those without travel plans to renew passports

It is no surprise that Singaporeans are now rushing to get their passports renewed, as many are making plans to venture overseas after a long hiatus.

Amidst such a rush, ICA shares that there is no need to renew your passport if you have no immediate travelling plans.

After all, the Singapore passport is not a mandatory identity document. There is no penalty for not renewing passports that have expired.

Hopefully, with everyone’s cooperation, ICA will be able to efficiently handle the current applications they have in hand and reduce the processing period.

