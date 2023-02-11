Female ICA Officer In Recruitment Video Catches Viewers’ Attention, They Offer To Be Her Assistant

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Female ICA Officer In Recruitment Video Stuns TikTok Viewers With Her Beauty

If past records are anything to go by, attractive officers in uniform have proven to be a hit among Singaporeans.

While the Singapore Police Force’s (SPF) video last November made Singaporeans’ hearts go ‘bedok bedok’, the spotlight seems to be on the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) now.

In a recruitment video posted on Thursday (9 Feb), the ICA featured a female officer from the manpower division.

While there were many available positions at ICA, some netizens seemed especially interested in applying to be the officer’s assistant.

Female ICA officer features in TikTok recruitment video

On Thursday (9 Feb), the ICA posted a 40-second recruitment video on TikTok and Instagram featuring a female officer.

Dressed in ICA’s iconic uniform, the spritely officer introduced herself as being from the recruitment team in the manpower division.

From her name tag, the officer’s surname appears to be “Lee”.

When asked why she joined ICA, Ms Lee candidly stated that she did so for job stability.

The video then cuts to her offering a tour of her office.

A cat lover with six felines at home

As Ms Lee sat down in her cubicle, the person behind the camera asked if she enjoyed her work, to which she immediately replied, “Yes, of course.”

The crew then followed up by asking about the type of “personality” that ICA looks out for in its recruitment.

In response, Ms Lee said the organisation looks for individuals with the desire to serve the country and its people.

Ending the 40-second video, the crew asked Ms Lee a question that often surfaces on dating apps — cats or dogs?

Without hesitation, she proudly answered “cats, of course” before sharing that she has six felines at home.

The camera then pans towards the left, showing a mosaic of cat photos pinned to Ms Lee’s cubicle board.

TikTok viewers offer to be her assistant

Though the video was posted with the intention of boosting ICA’s recruitment, some netizens’ focus seemed to be on Ms Lee instead.

Many of them pointed out how attractive she is, with one even offering a rose, presumably a nod to Valentine’s Day next week.

This TikTok user even said that Ms Lee could possibly be the ICA’s next poster girl.

There were also others who offered to be an “assistant” in the ICA recruitment team, presumably so they could work together with Ms Lee.

Jokes aside, those considering a job with the ICA can look through the available positions on their website.

Featured image adapted from @ica_singapore on TikTok.