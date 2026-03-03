1,488 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes seized at Woodlands Checkpoint, M’sian bus driver arrested

Malaysian bus driver attempts to smuggle 1,488 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes in rear luggage compartment

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) has foiled another smuggling attempt, this time intercepting 1,488 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes hidden in a Malaysia-registered bus at Woodlands Checkpoint.

In a Facebook post on Monday (2 March), ICA stated that a 43-year-old male Malaysian driver was arrested in connection with the case.

Smuggling attempt uncovered during enhanced checks

The incident occurred on 24 Feb, when ICA officers directed a Malaysia-registered bus for enhanced checks.

This was after ICA Image Analysts noticed anomalies in scanned images of the bus.

During checks, officers discovered multiple cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes hidden in the rear luggage compartment of the vehicle.

ICA seized a total of 1,488 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes.

Bus driver referred to Singapore Customs

The exhibits and suspect were referred to Singapore Customs for further investigation, according to ICA.

In the Facebook post, the agency added: “ICA is committed to facilitating trade and travel while keeping Singapore’s borders safe and sound.”

ICA highlighted that contraband smuggling attempts have increased by roughly 30.6%, from 43,900 to 57,400, between 2024 and 2025.

Strict penalties for duty-unpaid cigarettes

Under the Customs Act and the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Act, buying, selling, conveying, delivering, storing, keeping, possessing, or dealing in duty-unpaid cigarettes are serious offences.

Offenders can be fined up to 40 times the amount of duty and GST evaded, jailed for up to six years, or both.

Featured image adapted from Immigration & Checkpoints Authority on Facebook.