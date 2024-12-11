Cafe in Indonesia serves iced latte topped with Indomie, includes fried onion, chilli & lime

Cafe in Indonesia serves iced latte topped with Indomie

This year has seen plenty of weird food combinations from Southeast Asia, including the controversial pipagao ice cream and, more recently, nasi lemak and char kway teow nachos.

Before we cap off the year, there’s another unique creation added to the list: an iced latte topped with the instant noodle Indomie from Bilik Rumah Coffee, a cafe in Indonesia.

While the cafe had a limited release of the drink on 17 Aug 2024, it was featured by a Malaysian food content creator on TikTok earlier this week and the video has since garnered almost 300,000 views.

Latte garnished with slices of red chilli & lime

Based on the video originally posted on the cafe’s Instagram page, the recipe starts like any regular iced latte, with sugar syrup, milk, ice, and espresso.

However, a heap of boiled noodles is added and topped with Indomie seasoning, including fried onions.

Finishing off the Indomie iced latte are red chillies and a slice of lime, making for a questionable concoction.

Netizens weigh in on weird food combination

As expected, the Indomie iced latte drew strong reactions on social media.

On the original post, one user asked if the drink was blasphemy towards Indomie while another believed it was disrespectful to coffee farmers, who put great effort into growing coffee beans.

However, another commenter said the blend of instant noodles and latte is the perfect solution for midnight hunger and staying up late for assignments.

Meanwhile, several believe that the weird mixture would send anyone to the hospital as it would cause an upset stomach.

