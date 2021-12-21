Iguana Crosses Road Near Yishun Stadium On 19 Dec

In highly urbanised Singapore, wildlife has notoriously struggled to adapt to the fast-paced environment they unexpectedly find themselves in.

An iguana was the latest critter to cause a scene as it attempted to cross Lentor Avenue on Sunday (19 Dec).

The oblivious lizard stopped traffic along the busy road on Sunday, with a bus captain even alighting from his bus to help guide the lost reptile.

After some nudging from the bus captain and cyclists, the iguana successfully made it across the road. It then climbed onto a tree, away from the bustling traffic.

Bus captain alights vehicle upon seeing iguana in Yishun

According to a post shared on the SG PCN Cyclist Facebook Group on Sunday (19 Dec), an iguana inadvertently stopped traffic along Lentor Avenue after trying to cross the busy road.

In a video shared in the post, the iguana looked frozen in place amongst the cars zooming past.

A bus captain who spotted the reptile, alighted from his bus to assist the lost creature.

Although it would be much easier to carry the creature off, the bus captain wisely decided to wave the iguana off the road.

After some encouragement from the bus captain and a nearby cyclist, the iguana started moving. However, it decided to take a precarious route of crawling underneath the bus instead.

Iguana escapes traffic & climbs onto a nearby tree

As the bus captain was on the clock, he went back to work and zoomed off in the bus, leaving the iguana exposed to the elements once again.

Thankfully, the creature got the memo and scurried to a tree along the road divider.

The iguana looks safely perched on the bark of the tree before the video clip ends.

In the caption of the video, the OP states that the iguana was still clinging to the tree before they left. Hopefully, it has found its way back into the safety of the forest nearby.

Humans coming together to aid helpless creatures

Sightings like these are becoming increasingly common in this day and age.

Thankfully, on this occasion, humans came together to care for creatures who wouldn’t be able to fend for themselves.

