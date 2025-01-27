2-year-old child survives fall from 3rd floor of building in India, partially caught by passer-by

2-year-old child in India suffers minor injuries after fall from 3rd floor

A two-year-old child in India managed to survive a fall from a building with only minor injuries.

The incident occurred on the afternoon of 26 Jan in the city of Dombivli, near Mumbai.

According to the Times of India, the child fell from a balcony on the third floor of the 13-storey building.

Various news sources currently differ on whether the child was a young boy or a girl.

At the time, a young man named Bhavesh Mhatre had arrived on the ground floor to meet a friend. He looked up and noticed the two-year-old falling.

CCTV footage by Mumbai Tez News showed Mhatre hurriedly rushing towards the building. Other passers-by appeared to panic and flee at the sight.

He quickly stretched out his hands in an attempt to catch the falling toddler. The child fell into his hands but was too fast to be stopped.

They ended up violently hitting the ground on their arms before literally bouncing up and sliding backwards on their knees from the sheer force of the impact.

Mhatre immediately picked the young toddler up while another person nearby looked in horror at the fall and rushed over to help as well.

Child suffers minor injuries

Despite the painful-looking impact, the two-year-old only suffered minor injuries.

Mhatre said he managed to reduce the force of the plummet by briefly slowing the fall with his catch attempt.

The youth said he would frequently catch balls while playing cricket. He attributed his immediate sprint to action to this habit.

He told reporters that he didn’t think twice and was determined to save the child’s life.

“There is no religion greater than courage and humanity,” he added.

The child’s family also thanked Mhatre for saving their loved one.

