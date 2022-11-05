Indonesian Man Marries For 88th Time, Allegedly Sought Spiritual Knowledge To Attract Women

Indonesian Man Has Been Married 87 Times Since He Was 14

For some of us, finding a soulmate to wed may seem like an impossible task.

But for 60-year-old Kaan – a man in Indonesia – that never appeared to be an issue, having married 87 times before.

While it’s unclear what made him such an attractive partner, he claimed to have sought spiritual help to make women “crazy for him” in the past.

Indonesian ‘Playboy King’ entered first marriage when he was 14 years old

Known as ‘Playboy King’, Kaan is a 60-year-old farmer from West Java, Indonesia.

According to Malay Mail, Kaan first married when he was just 14 years old, to a lady who was two years older.

However, the pair separated after just two years, with his wife reportedly citing Kaan’s “poor attitude” as a reason.

This kicked off what was to become a string of marriages, which continues today, even as he turned 60 two months ago.

Soon after the marriage, Kaan reportedly sought “spiritual knowledge” to make “women go crazy for him”.

Indonesian man marrying for 88th time to wife from previous marriage

Fast forward 46 years and Kaan has since wedded 86 more times.

Speaking to Mr Dedi Mulyadi, a member of the People’s Representative Council of Indonesia (DPR RI) in a YouTube video, Kaan said he will soon be getting married for the 88th time, to a woman from his 86th marriage.

Though their previous union lasted just 1 month, Kaan shared that she was still “infatuated” with him and they decided to give marriage another shot.

Despite the astounding number of marriages he has had, Kaan told Mr Dedi that his longest marriage lasted 24 years. His shortest, on the other hand, only made it to a week.

Married to five wives at one point

Reminiscing his past, Kaan shared that he once had five wives at a time.

However, his ability to attract women also proved to be his Achilles heel as all five wives eventually divorced him. They had apparently threatened to leave him together if he ever decided to divorce one of them.

While some might question Kaan’s fidelity given the number of marriages he has been through, the 60-year-old explained that he doesn’t want to play with women’s emotions.

As such, he prefers to marry the women he fancies rather than “committing immorality”.

It’s unclear how many kids Kaan fathered throughout his 87 marriages.

Featured image adapted from KANG DEDI MULYADI CHANNEL on YouTube.