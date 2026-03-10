Indonesian woman drowns after jumping into lake in M’sia, in bid to escape embassy officers

Indonesian woman drowns after jumping into lake, trying to escape embassy officers

A woman was found drowned on Monday (9 March) afternoon after jumping into the lake at Taman Tasik Lake Valley, Bandar Tun Hussein Onn, reportedly while attempting to escape from embassy officials.

Ahmad Mukhlis Mukhtar, Selangor Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) operations division assistant director, stated that they received an emergency call at 4.35pm.

A fire engine from the Bandar Tun Hussein Onn Fire and Rescue Station (BBP) arrived at the scene at 4.39pm.

Victim’s body found 3 metres deep in lake

The victim was later identified as an Indonesian national in her 30s.

The operation commander reported that the victim had plunged into the lake.

“A search and rescue operation was carried out using surface search methods before the water rescue team conducted a dive to locate the victim,” he said, in a statement the following day.

The water rescue unit began diving at 10.10pm, and the victim was located at 10.19pm.

She was found approximately six metres from the lake’s bank at a depth of three metres.

Brought to the surface before being declared dead

The victim was brought to the surface and pronounced dead by Ministry of Health (KKM) officials.

Her remains have been handed over to the police for further action.

The extensive operation involved the BBP Bandar Tun Hussein Onn with specialised assistance from the PPDA units of Port Klang, Shah Alam, and KLIA stations.

17 fire and rescue personnel, including 11 divers, participated in the mission, which concluded at 11.10pm.

The operation was also supported by the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), the Civil Defence Force (APM), and representatives from the Indonesian Embassy.

Featured image adapted from Berita Harian.