Indranee Rajah Tells PSP To Apologise For Facebook Video Misrepresenting Ridout Road Debate In Parliament

Indranee Rajah Asks PSP To Apologise & Remove Facebook Video On Ridout Road Debate

In Parliament on Wednesday (5 July), Leader of the House Indranee Rajah called out the Progress Singapore Party (PSP) and its secretary-general Leong Mun Wai for a video published on Facebook.

Describing it as a breach of the Parliament (Privileges, Immunities and Powers) Act 1962, she said the video — and accompanying caption mentioning “sia suay” — gave a false impression of what occurred during the Ridout Road debate on 3 July.

In particular, she referred to the exchange between Mr Leong and Deputy Speaker Christopher de Souza, where the former had urged the latter not to “end the debate early” due to its importance.

She is now seeking an apology and the removal of the video by tomorrow (6 July).

Indranee Rajah says PSP’s Facebook video falsely represents Parliament proceedings

Ms Indranee raised a point of order during Wednesday’s Parliament sitting about the video.

She said it gives a false impression that issues on the Ridout matter could not be fully ventilated because the Deputy Speaker would not allow a debate despite a plea from Mr Leong.

She also read the video’s caption: “In what some online commenters are calling another ‘sia suay’ moment. The PSP’s Leong Mun Wai and Hazel Poa Koon Koon are here to do whatever it takes to ensure that the voice of the people is heard.”

“What is sia suay? Embarrassing. So there has to be something embarrassing. What is this embarrassing thing?” she questioned rhetorically at the podium.

Ms Indranee stressed that the video did not accurately say that MPs can procedurally ask questions or clarify ministerial statements.

“But unlike motions, it is not a debate. That may be a technical characterisation, but it’s something all members should note,” she said.

Leong Mun Wai explains his side of the story

Highlighting that Mr Leong had been given ample time to raise questions and clarifications, she also took the chance to remind all MPs of having proper conduct inside and outside Parliament.

In addition, MPs should not distort or misrepresent Parliament proceedings.

Mr Leong responded by explaining that the “sia suay” expression in the video caption was about himself.

Sia suay is what people in public have used to refer to me. So, we are just saying this is another example of sia suay, but actually, Leong Mun Wai was trying to ask more questions to get facts.

He also shed light on his thoughts on his exchange with Mr de Souza. “I don’t think I have conducted myself disrespectfully.”

“Showing this video, now I hear about some of the interpretations you explained, I think I would request that you allow me to take this back and let us deliberate inside our party, and we come up with a formal response,” he said.

Indranee asks PSP to apologise & remove video

After hearing Mr Leong’s elucidation, Ms Indranee seemed a little confused. She asked to confirm that the “sia suay” expression in the video caption was indeed used in reference to Mr Leong himself — and again, he said yes.

Having understood the context and how the video can come across, she ultimately said it would be appropriate for the party to remove the video and apologise.

I think what would be appropriate is for the video to be taken down, and an apology made in a form acceptable to Parliament.

She told Mr Leong to let the House know by tomorrow (6 July), and he agreed.

