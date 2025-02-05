26-year-old Chinese actor believed to have died from influenza complications

Chinese actor dies on second day of Chinese New Year, reportedly from influenza

On Monday (3 Feb), news of Taiwanese actress Barbie Hsu’s death from influenza complications left many in shock.

Around the same period, influenza reportedly claimed the life of another actor — Liang Youcheng (梁祐诚), who starred in dramas like ‘Echo of Her Voice’.

The 26-year-old died on 30 Jan, the second day of Chinese New Year (CNY), as reported by his friend.

Actor cancelled CNY trip home due to influenza

In a Douyin post, Liang’s friend shared that the actor had intended to return home to his family for CNY.

However, the actor ended up falling sick from about 18 or 19 Jan.

Fearing he would infect his family, Liang had no choice but to cancel his reunion plans.

After falling sick, Liang collected medicine and underwent an IV infusion.

However, he reportedly did not think his illness was too serious. Being alone and away from home, Liang also did not take care of himself properly.

He subsequently passed out at his residence after contracting a fever.

Family was at his bedside when he died

On CNY’s Eve, Liang’s loved ones sent him festive greetings but received no replies.

Liang’s sister felt uneasy about this, but as they were over 2,000 kilometres apart, the family could only call the police for assistance.

The police later found the unconscious Liang and sent him to the hospital for emergency treatment.

His parents and sister also rushed over as quickly as they could.

According to messages provided by another friend, Liang passed away at 7.53am on 30 Jan.

Doctors diagnosed him with a central nervous system infection, possibly caused by the flu.

Friends of actor shocked by sudden death

News of Liang’s death left his loved ones greatly shaken.

“Even now, I don’t dare to or want to believe this situation.” one of his friends wrote.

“I couldn’t sleep last night. When I closed my eyes, I would see him.”

Liang’s fans also gathered in the comments of his last Weibo post to bid their farewells.

“Have a safe journey,” they wrote, the Chinese equivalent of ‘rest in peace’.

