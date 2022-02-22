Man Carries Injured Wild Boar Off Busy Expressway On 21 Feb

Update (22 Feb, 4.20pm): In response to MS News queries, an ACRES spokesperson commended the man for rescuing the wild boar, which may have possible fractures.

However, the spokesperson urged the public not to handle such situations by themselves as animals like wild boars may get defensive. Instead, they should contact NParks if they see a wild pig struck by a vehicle.

Singapore is a jungle city teeming with wildlife and from time to time, animals might lose their way whilst navigating our island.

On Monday (21 Feb), a wild boar ended up in an extremely dangerous position when it found itself in the middle of Kranji Expressway (KJE).

Fortunately, a kind civilian came to its rescue and carried it off the busy expressway.

As he did so, other motorists slowed to a stop to give way to him and the wild boar.

Man helps injured wild boar get to safety on 21 Feb

On Monday (21 Feb), SG Road Vigilante — SGRV shared a video of the incident on Facebook.

At the start of the video, the young man was seen bending over a wild boar sitting in the middle of KJE.

He slowly approached the animal and gently tapped its back, trying to get it to move away from oncoming traffic.

However, the wild boar did not budge. The man then made a swift decision to carry the wild boar out of the way.

Just as he lifted the boar, a couple of motorcyclists approach, slowing to a stop right in front of him.

The wild boar attempted to squirm its way out of the man’s grasp as he tried his best to bring it to safety.

Injured wild boar struggles to move by itself

At one point, the boar could be seen trying to walk on its own but its hind legs kept giving way — an indication that it could be injured.

Despite the struggle, the man eventually succeeded in carrying it to the road shoulder of the road.

As he set the wild boar down after bringing it to safety, the man heaved a visible sigh of relief.

But as the wild boar tried to crawl its way into the greenery, its legs once again gave way and it fell on its side.

Netizens praised the man’s kind deed

Many netizens thanked the man for saving the injured animal and bringing it to safety.

One netizen commended the man for his efforts, risking his own life to save the boar.

Some also said that the man had not only saved the wild boar but also motorists that the animal’s presence posed a danger to.

Others noted that the animal’s rear legs appeared fractured and hoped animal welfare groups can further assist with its recovery.

Contact ACRES when you encounter an injured animal

Kudos to the man for going out of his way and even putting himself on the line to rescue the injured animal.

Though we are unsure what happened to the wild boar after the incident, we certainly hope it gets the care it needs.

If you chance upon any injured animals, do inform ACRES by calling their Wildlife Rescue Hotline at 9783 7782.

